LONDON, March 8 U.S. crude futures were up $1 to $107.16 a barrel on Thursday, lifted by growing optimism that Greece might secure a bond swap that would avert a debt default.

By 0937 GMT, Brent futures were up $1.33 to $125.45 per barrel. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)