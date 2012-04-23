* German, French data shows faster economic contraction
* French, Dutch political uncertainty hits equities, oil
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Updates prices and market activity, adds detail)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, April 23 Oil fell on Monday on
pressure from revived concerns about a euro zone economic slump
and political uncertainty in France and the Netherlands, even as
worries about supply disruptions and tightening Western
sanctions on Iran remained a focus.
Euro zone business woes deepened at a faster pace than
expected in April, with the Purchasing Managers Index for the
bloc's dominant service sector falling to a five-month low,
against forecasts that it rose.
Politics added uncertainty after the Socialist challenger
edged out French President Nicolas Sarkozy, leaving the two to
fight a May 6 election run-off, while the Dutch government was
set to resign in a crisis over budget cuts.
The signs of economic and political turmoil sparked a
"risk-off" trade, pushing global equities and the euro lower,
shoving key industrial feedstock copper down more than 2 percent
and sending investors in the direction of perceived safe-haven
assets such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries.
"The oil complex is off to a lower start ... due largely to
a sharp drop in European equities that is emanating from weak
manufacturing data out of Germany and France," Jim Ritterbusch,
president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.
"As a result, the euro has come off with a renewed risk-off
environment prevailing across the global economic landscape," he
added.
Brent June crude fell $1 to $117.76 a barrel by
12:40 a.m. EDT (1640 GMT), having slipped to $117.21 intraday
and raising the possibility of a test of support at the 100-day
moving average $116.55.
Following the U.S. May contract's expiration on Friday,
U.S. June crude fell $1.59 to $102.29 a barrel, having
fallen below the 100-day moving average of $102.02 to an
intraday low of $101.82.
That test of the moving average, the U.S. June contract's
debut in the front-month spot and another test of the Brent
premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R near $16 a barrel
helped explain the larger price slip by the U.S. crude contract.
"June's moving into the front month so it is testing support
again around the 100-day moving average," said Chris Dillman,
analyst at Tradition Energy.
Crude trading volumes remained light, assisting price
movement, with Brent outpacing U.S. volumes. That was no
surprise as the market moved primarily on news from Europe, but
turnover for both contracts stayed well below 30-day averages.
U.S. gasoline futures managed a gain, with the
front-month May contract still on the board until its April 30
expiration and after slumping 20 cents last week.
Oil markets continued to be buffeted by competing concerns
about slowing economic growth and potential for supply
disruptions after U.S. and European sanctions on Iran aimed at
curbing its nuclear program by limiting oil exports and revenues
helped lift crude prices sharply in the first quarter.
The gloomy economic news from Europe arrived a day before a
two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the central
bank expected to steer clear of further bond purchases even
after disappointing U.S. jobs growth in March.
IRAN'S NUCLEAR DISPUTE
Iran's foreign minister said Tehran is optimistic that a
next round of talks in Baghdad in May will make progress toward
resolving the dispute with the West over the Iranian nuclear
program.
But the success of sanctions curbing crude exports has
forced Iran to deploy more than half its fleet of supertankers
to store oil at anchorage in the Gulf, according to two
Iran-based shipping sources.
China halved its Iranian crude imports and South Korea's
imports fell 40 percent in March compared with the year-earlier
period, further signs of Iran's problems placing crude into
Asia, traditionally its primary region for crude oil exports.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London and Luke
Pachymuthu in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dale
Hudson)