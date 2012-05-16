* Oil prices drop with equities, euro's slump on Greece
worries
* U.S. EIA crude stock build smaller than API report
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Thursday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, May 16 Crude oil futures tumbled on
W ednesday, pressured along with U.S. equities as banking
troubles in Greece sparked risk aversion across markets worried
about euro zone debt.
The European Central Bank confirmed a Reuters report that it
has stopped providing refinancing to some Greek banks as they
are severely undercapitalized. The news pressured Wall Street
and oil, as the dollar surged against the euro.
The ECB move erased a morning uptick in oil prices after
U.S. data showed domestic crude stockpiles rose much less than
what an industry group reported late on Tuesday.
Uncertainty in Greece, already shaken by the inability of
politicians to form a government, pulled the euro to a
four-month low against the U.S. dollar while Wall Street dropped
in choppy trading. That, in turn, provoked a further sell-off in
oil futures.
"The S&P 500 turned negative, deepening the weakness in the
stock market on concerns about Greece and that has speeded up
the pace of oil's slide today," said Mark Anderle, trader at TAC
Energy in Dallas.
Also keeping oil prices lower was news that U.S. President
Barack Obama was expected to seek support on Saturday from other
Group of Eight leaders to tap emergency oil reserves later this
summer before the European Union's July embargo of Iranian
crude, the Kyodo news agency reported.
The White House declined to comment on the report.
In London, ICE Brent for June delivery expired and
settled at $111.71 a barrel, down 53 cents, after volatile
trading between $110.41 and $112.10. Front-month Brent fell for
the fourth time in five sessions.
The July Brent contract closed at $109.75, dropping
$1.70.
Falling for the fourth straight session, U.S. June crude
settled at $92.81, down $1.17, the lowest front-month
settlement since Nov. 2. It fell to $91.81 early, the lowest
intraday since Nov. 3, and rose as high as $94.16.
Trading volumes rose above 600,000 contracts for both
markets, with Brent posting a 17 percent rise above its 30-day
average, according to Reuters data. U.S. crude volume was up 10
percent above its 30-day average.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude climbed in the session to
more than $19, the widest since April 10, before closing at
$18.90, up from $18.26 on Tuesday.
The wider spread emerged as the weekly report from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration showed that crude stocks at
the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S.-traded crude,
rose 1 million barrels to a record 45.13 million barrels.
Traders are anticipating that the reversal of the Seaway
pipeline's flow directly from the delivery hub to Houston in the
main U.S. refining center in the Gulf Coast that is set for
Thursday would help ease the oil glut in the Midwest and
strengthen U.S. crude prices, resulting in a narrowing of the
spread. [ID: nL1E8GG2GD]
U.S. oil prices briefly swung into positive territory,
recovering from session losses of more than $2 after the EIA
data showed that crude stocks rose 2.1 million barrels, to 381.6
million barrels, last week, far less than the 6.6 million barrel
build shown in the American Petroleum Institute's report on
Tuesday and closer to analysts' forecasts.
U.S. crude inventories are brimming as stocks have risen
eight straight weeks to hit the highest level in 22 years,
according to EIA data.
Bigger-than-expected drawdowns in U.S. gasoline and
distillate stockpiles were seen supportive initially as
four-week average demand rose above last year's level for the
first time this year, the EIA data showed.
But as the trading session neared the close, weakened
technical support prompted a flurry of selling of U.S. heating
oil and gasoline futures, said TAC's Anderle.
U.S. June gasoline settled at $2.9209 a gallon,
falling 2.32 cents, the lowest close for front-month RBOB since
Feb. 3. June heating oil finished at $2.8976, dropping
3.54 cents, posing the lowest close since Dec. 28.