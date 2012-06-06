* Investors eye EU action on Spain, economy
* U.S. crude stocks down less than expected-EIA
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Thursday
(Recasts, updates with Brent settlement, market activity)
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, June 6 Crude oil futures rallied on
Wednesday, with Brent returning above $100 a barrel on growing
hopes for a rescue of Spain's troubled banks to ease the euro
zone debt crisis, and as a U.S. Federal Reserve official hinted
at more monetary easing.
Oil gained along with other commodities, which as a whole
posted their biggest daily gain in more than three months as the
news from Europe and the Fed encouraged investors to wade back
into riskier assets.
Oil's rise was capped after U.S. government data showed a
much smaller-than-expected drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles
last week after 10 straight weeks of stock builds.
U.S. crude oil inventories fell 111,000 barrels, less than
the 500,000-barrel drawdown forecast in a Reuters poll, as
imports fell and refineries stepped up processing to hit 91
percent of capacity, the highest level since July 2010, the
Energy Information Administration said.
But crude stocks at the U.S. delivery point in Cushing,
Oklahoma, rose to a record, dashing expectations for a drawdown
there, following the flow reversal of a major pipeline from the
hub to the Gulf Coast, which was hoped would begin easing the
Midwest oil glut.
The rebound in the oil markets this week followed last
month's price slump - the biggest monthly decline in more than
three years - as investors worried about poor oil demand amid
slowing global growth and bloated crude oil inventories in the
United States, the biggest oil consumer.
Technical support also helped lift prices, with bargain
hunters buying oil futures after Brent had plumbed its lowest
level in 16 months and U.S. crude an eight-month low.
"Crude futures are undergoing a technical correction and ...
getting support from the rising stock market due to euro zone
hopes and a lower dollar (as the euro rallied)," said Gene
McGillian, an analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut.
In London, Brent crude for July delivery settled at
$100.64 a barrel, gaining $1.80, after hitting a session high of
$101.39. It was Brent's second rise in three days. On Friday,
Brent fell below $100 for the first time since October, which
marked a 25 percent drop from its 2012 high of $128.40 posted in
March.
U.S. July crude rose for a third day and closed at
$85.02, a gain of 73 cents, after climbing to a session high of
$86.27. It rose from $81.21 on Monday, the lowest intraday price
since Oct. 6. U.S. crude prices are about 24 percent below their
2012 high of $110.55, also struck in March.
Keener buying interest has boosted the Relative Strength
Index of both contracts, with Brent at 28.1, rising towards the
30 threshold that connotes oversold conditions, from 17.4 on
Friday. U.S. crude's RSI was at 25.5, rising from just 16.3 on
Friday.
Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $15.62, from
$14.55 on Tuesday, as crude stocks at the Cushing delivery hub
rose, a factor strengthening Brent against West Texas
Intermediate, the popular name of the U.S. benchmark.
CL-LCO1=R
Trading volumes improved, with Brent posting a 3 percent
rise above its 30-day average while U.S. crude up almost 9
percent for the 30-day average, according to Reuters
data.Trading on Tuesday was below the 30-day averages in both
markets.
EURO ZONE, IRAN WATCH
The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, as
expected, as policymakers explored ways to rescue Spain's
debt-laden banks. Investors were looking for the ECB to signal
monetary stimulus to bolster the struggling economy and restore
confidence in the euro zone.
ECB President Mario Draghi put the onus on European
political leaders to resolve the debt crisis, somewhat lowering
the optimistic expectations. But some market participants still
expect the ECB to cut borrowing costs in the coming months given
declining growth in many euro zone nations.
In the United States, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart
said the Fed may need to consider more monetary stimulus should
the shaky U.S. economy falter or Europe's debt troubles trigger
broader financial ripples.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify before the U.S.
congressional Joint Economic Committee on Thursday and markets
are awaiting whether he would offer hints on the possibility of
an easing.
Traders were also closely watching Iran ahead of resumption
of its June 18 talks with world powers in Moscow about its
ticklish nuclear program, over which tensions with the West
caused oil to skyrocket to this year's highs in oil prices.
Those tensions have led the United States to tighten
international sanctions aimed at stifling trade with Iran while
the European Union has slated an embargo on Iranian oil for
July.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Peg Mackey
in London, Randy Fabi in Singapore; Editing by Maureen Bavdek
and David Gregorio)