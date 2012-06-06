* Investors eye EU action on Spain, economy

* U.S. crude stocks down less than expected-EIA

* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Thursday (Recasts, updates with Brent settlement, market activity)

By Gene Ramos

NEW YORK, June 6 Crude oil futures rallied on Wednesday, with Brent returning above $100 a barrel on growing hopes for a rescue of Spain's troubled banks to ease the euro zone debt crisis, and as a U.S. Federal Reserve official hinted at more monetary easing.

Oil gained along with other commodities, which as a whole posted their biggest daily gain in more than three months as the news from Europe and the Fed encouraged investors to wade back into riskier assets.

Oil's rise was capped after U.S. government data showed a much smaller-than-expected drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles last week after 10 straight weeks of stock builds.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell 111,000 barrels, less than the 500,000-barrel drawdown forecast in a Reuters poll, as imports fell and refineries stepped up processing to hit 91 percent of capacity, the highest level since July 2010, the Energy Information Administration said.

But crude stocks at the U.S. delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma, rose to a record, dashing expectations for a drawdown there, following the flow reversal of a major pipeline from the hub to the Gulf Coast, which was hoped would begin easing the Midwest oil glut.

The rebound in the oil markets this week followed last month's price slump - the biggest monthly decline in more than three years - as investors worried about poor oil demand amid slowing global growth and bloated crude oil inventories in the United States, the biggest oil consumer.

Technical support also helped lift prices, with bargain hunters buying oil futures after Brent had plumbed its lowest level in 16 months and U.S. crude an eight-month low.

"Crude futures are undergoing a technical correction and ... getting support from the rising stock market due to euro zone hopes and a lower dollar (as the euro rallied)," said Gene McGillian, an analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

In London, Brent crude for July delivery settled at $100.64 a barrel, gaining $1.80, after hitting a session high of $101.39. It was Brent's second rise in three days. On Friday, Brent fell below $100 for the first time since October, which marked a 25 percent drop from its 2012 high of $128.40 posted in March.

U.S. July crude rose for a third day and closed at $85.02, a gain of 73 cents, after climbing to a session high of $86.27. It rose from $81.21 on Monday, the lowest intraday price since Oct. 6. U.S. crude prices are about 24 percent below their 2012 high of $110.55, also struck in March.

Keener buying interest has boosted the Relative Strength Index of both contracts, with Brent at 28.1, rising towards the 30 threshold that connotes oversold conditions, from 17.4 on Friday. U.S. crude's RSI was at 25.5, rising from just 16.3 on Friday.

Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $15.62, from $14.55 on Tuesday, as crude stocks at the Cushing delivery hub rose, a factor strengthening Brent against West Texas Intermediate, the popular name of the U.S. benchmark. CL-LCO1=R

Trading volumes improved, with Brent posting a 3 percent rise above its 30-day average while U.S. crude up almost 9 percent for the 30-day average, according to Reuters data.Trading on Tuesday was below the 30-day averages in both markets.

EURO ZONE, IRAN WATCH

The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected, as policymakers explored ways to rescue Spain's debt-laden banks. Investors were looking for the ECB to signal monetary stimulus to bolster the struggling economy and restore confidence in the euro zone.

ECB President Mario Draghi put the onus on European political leaders to resolve the debt crisis, somewhat lowering the optimistic expectations. But some market participants still expect the ECB to cut borrowing costs in the coming months given declining growth in many euro zone nations.

In the United States, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the Fed may need to consider more monetary stimulus should the shaky U.S. economy falter or Europe's debt troubles trigger broader financial ripples.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify before the U.S. congressional Joint Economic Committee on Thursday and markets are awaiting whether he would offer hints on the possibility of an easing.

Traders were also closely watching Iran ahead of resumption of its June 18 talks with world powers in Moscow about its ticklish nuclear program, over which tensions with the West caused oil to skyrocket to this year's highs in oil prices.

Those tensions have led the United States to tighten international sanctions aimed at stifling trade with Iran while the European Union has slated an embargo on Iranian oil for July.

(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York, Peg Mackey in London, Randy Fabi in Singapore; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and David Gregorio)