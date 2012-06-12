(Correcting Brent settlement to $97.14, not $97.15, paragraph 6) * Brent, U.S. crude spread narrows below $14/bbl intraday * Total Brent trading volume 81 pct above 30-day avg * Saudi Arabia says happy with current OPEC output target * Coming Up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday By Robert Gibbons NEW YORK, June 12 Brent crude fell and U.S. crude edged up o n T uesday in spread trading that reacted to data showing a drawdown in stockpiles at a key U.S. hub as concerns persisted that the euro zone debt crisis will curb demand for oil. Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell 560,000 barrels to 51.34 million barrels in the week to June 8, the first draw at the delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's light sweet crude contract in 20 weeks, according to a report by industry data provider Genscape released on Monday. Oil also felt pressure on Tuesday from expectations that Saudi Arabia intends to keep production steady despite crude's recent price retreat, even as OPEC price hawks call for lower production ahead of a Thursday meeting in Vienna. "People are waiting for details on what OPEC will decide on production levels. They are also waiting for weekly U.S. inventory data," said Rich Ilczyszyn, chief market strategist at iiTrader.com in Chicago. "But a bigger factor in focus is what's going on in the EU (European Union) and how it will cope with the debt crisis there," Ilczyszyn added, also noting the recent signs of a slowing U.S. economy. Brent crude fell 86 cents to settle at $97.14 a barrel, its fourth straight lower close and the lowest settlement since January 2011. But Brent's intraday low of $96.62 left the 2012 low of $95.63 from June 4 intact. Brent saw heavy trading, with total volume more than 1 million lots traded, most since a record 1.22 million lots traded on June 23, 2011, and 83 percent above the 30-day average. Brent's volume was nearly doubled the U.S. turnover. U.S. crude bounced after falling to an eight-month low and running into firm support just above $81 a barrel for the third time since June 4. U.S. crude rose 62 cents to settle at $83.32 a barrel, after falling to $81.07, lowest intraday price since Oct. 6, but only 4 cents below Monday's low. On Monday, crude futures ended lower and extended losses in post-settlement trading. An early rally of more than $2 on a euro zone rescue package for Spain's banks faded, then reversed on rekindled concerns that Madrid's financial woes will worsen and the debt crisis spread further. BRENT/U.S. CRUDE SPREAD Brent's premium to U.S. crude fell $1.48 to $13.82 a barrel based on settlements, hovering around $13.75 a barrel, near its $13.67 intraday low. The May reversal of the Seaway pipeline has had investors expecting inventories at Cushing to start easing. "The WTI/Brent spread has narrowed to below $14 today and what's driving it are expectations that weekly inventory data will show that stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub, (had) the first decline after a stretch of weekly records," said Hamzah Khan, analyst at the Schork Group. Total U.S. crude stocks rose 1.6 million barrels, while Cushing stocks fell 344,000 barrels, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said in a report released on Tuesday, after crude futures had posted settlement prices. Gasoline stocks fell 878,000 barrels and distillate stocks rose 519,000 barrels, the API said. Total U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to have fallen by 1.4 million barrels last week, a Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead of the API report showed. Gasoline stocks were expected to be up 1.1 million barrels and distillate stocks up 1.3 million barrels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's report will follow on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). Also a factor reducing Brent's premium on Tuesday was news that a quarter of Europe's refinery capacity was offline in May. OPEC MEETS THURSDAY Ahead of Thursday's OPEC meeting, Iran, Venezuela and Angola have all called on Saudi Arabia to rein in production to help halt the recent price slide. Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al Naimi said on Tuesday he was happy with OPEC's current oil output target. Asked if he thought a higher target was justified, he said: "Me, why? I'm happy with the way things are." The comment comes after he said in an interview published on Monday said that an increase in OPEC's 30 million bpd output ceiling might be justified. Tuesday's OPEC monthly report said a slowing global economy could increase the supply and demand imbalance in the second half of the year. The report also said OPEC has cut its output in May, with Saudi Arabia trimming production. In a separate report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) cut its 2012 world oil demand growth forecast by 150,000 bpd to 810,000 bpd, while raising its expectations for production growth from non-OPEC countries. (Additional reporting by Gene Ramos and Janet McGurty in New York, Julia Payne in London and Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio)