* German court decision on euro rescue steps due Wednesday
* Investors await Fed policy statement on Thursday
* OPEC pumps more oil, sees plentiful supply
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
(Adds API data paragraphs 17-21)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Oil prices rose on Tuesday in
choppy trading as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will act to bolster the economy and that a German court will
approve a euro zone rescue plan put pressure on the dollar and
boosted crude futures.
Fed policy makers conclude their two-day meeting on Thursday
and recent weak U.S. economic data has some analysts and
investors expecting the central bank to launch a third round of
bond-buying. Additional stimulus would likely weaken the dollar
and boost dollar-denominated oil prices.
The euro climbed to a four-month peak against the dollar on
expectations a German court decision expected on Wednesday will
back the euro zone rescue process, lending support to the
region's common currency.
Higher August production reported by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and recovering U.S. production
after Hurricane Isaac's trek last week through the Gulf of
Mexico helped keep prices in check.
Moody's ratings agency warned the U.S. credit rating may be
downgraded if 2012 budget negotiations do not produce
debt-reducing policies, adding more pressure to the dollar and
helping support crude.
"Moody's downgrade pressured the dollar and added support
for crude, but markets are waiting for the German court and Fed
decisions," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group
in Chicago.
Brent October crude rose 59 cents to settle at
$115.40 a barrel, having traded from $114.37 to $115.46. The
Brent October contract expires on Thursday.
U.S. October crude pushed 63 cents higher to settle
at $97.17 a barrel, back above the 200-day moving average of
$96.61, a closely watched technical indicator.
The $97.31 session high was still almost a dollar below the
$98.29 intraday peak from Aug. 23. Prices fell to $93.95 on Aug.
30 and have remained in the $94-$98 range since.
Total crude trading volume was tepid ahead of the German
court and Federal Reserve meeting results. Brent turnover
exceeded its 30-day average by 4 percent, with U.S. dealings 4
percent under their 30-day average.
U.S. October heating oil and RBOB gasoline
rose 0.6 percent. Gasoline's $3.0488 session peak left the
$3.0541 contract high in place.
OPEC SAYS PRODUCTION UP
OPEC production rose about 260,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
August, the producer group said in a monthly report that left
its demand growth forecast for 2013 unchanged.
OPEC said the production rise came even with a European
Union embargo on Iran's exports because of higher output from
other members of the 12-member group.
Crude prices jumped more than 9 percent in August and
sparked concern in the United States and other consumer
governments about the threat to already anemic economic growth
from rising oil prices.
The possibility that strategic petroleum reserves may be
released to curb surging prices, address storm-related U.S.
supply disruptions or mitigate the impact of the EU embargo on
Iranian oil, has helped limit bullish sentiment, according to
analysts and traders.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Tuesday raised
its forecast for 2013 global oil demand growth by 130,000 bpd
and lowered its forecast for non-OPEC oil production for both
this year and next.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. crude stocks rose 221,000 barrels last week, the
industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday,
against expectations that inventories would be lower.
Gasoline stocks fell 4.2 million barrels and distillate
stocks rose 2.5 million barrels, the API said.
Ahead of weekly inventory reports, U.S. crude stocks were
pegged to be down 2.6 million barrels, a Reuters survey of
analysts showed.
Gasoline stocks were expected to be 1.6 million barrels
lower and distillate supplies were expected to be near flat, up
only 200,000 barrels.
The government's weekly report from the EIA is due on
Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London and Osamu
Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Jim Marshall and
David Gregorio)