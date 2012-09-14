* Brent up 7th straight session, U.S. crude tops $100
* Brent, U.S. crude post weekly gains
* Geopolitical risk, weaker dollar provide support
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Updates volume; adds CFTC, detail, paragraphs 11-13)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Oil prices rose on Friday but
settled below four-month highs hit in the session as concerns
that high energy costs could threaten economic growth tempered
hopes for stronger demand after the Federal Reserve launched its
latest economic stimulus program.
Brent crude rose a seventh straight session and Brent and
U.S. crude futures posted weekly gains as the dollar fell
broadly, dropping to a four-month low versus the euro, after the
Fed's Thursday announcement of a third bond-buying program.
A weaker U.S. currency is usually supportive to
dollar-denominated commodities such as oil and industrial
feedstock copper, which jumped to a 4-1/2 month peak.
Equities also received a lift from the U.S. central bank's
action, with U.S. stocks u p a fourth straight day a nd European
shares jumping to a 14-month high.
"The market is exhausted after rising so much, and the IEA
(International Energy Agency) economist worrying about high oil
prices probably helped pull prices back some," said Dan Flynn,
analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Current oil prices could push the global economy into
recession, Fatih Birol, chief economist at the International
Energy Agency said on Friday.
Birol said Europe and China are most vulnerable to high
prices but declined to say whether this latest price jump could
prompt the IEA to release oil reserves. He said the agency was
monitoring markets very closely.
Front-month November Brent crude rose 78 cents to
settle at $116.66 a barrel, after reaching $117.95, the highest
since prices reached touched $118.45 on May 3.
Brent gained 2.1 percent for the week.
U.S. October crude, up 2.7 percent for the week, rose
69 cents to settle at $99 a barrel. U.S. crude reached $100.42,
its first time over $100 since May 4 when it touched $102.72.
U.S. total crude trading volumes were a robust 51 percent
a bove the 30-day average and outpaced Brent, which lagged its
30-day average by 6 p ercent.
Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Sept. 11, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said on Friday. [ID:nE M S2CK2IJ]
Crude futures prices are up about 2 percent this month after
surging 9 percent in August and 7 percent in July, on revived
geopolitical tensions and an anticipated maintenance-related
drop in North Sea crude oil production in September.
"The Fed will be indirectly adding more liquidity into the
asset markets and that money will need to go somewhere and part
of it will go into commodities, even if current commodity prices
are already at demand-destruction levels," said Olivier Jakob at
Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
HIGH OIL PRICES AND THE ECONOMY
Highlighting the economic risk from surging oil prices, a
jump in gasoline costs pushed up U.S. consumer prices in August
at the fastest pace in more than three years and squeezed
spending on other items.
Industrial production dropped 1.2 percent in August, the
biggest decline since March 2009. The consumer price index
increased 0.6 percent, the first rise in five months and the
biggest since June 2009.
Gasoline prices, which also recorded their largest increase
since June 2009, accounted for about 80 percent of the rise in
consumer inflation last month, the Labor Department said.
In contrast to those cautionary reports, U.S. consumer
confidence unexpectedly improved in early September as Americans
anticipated better economic and employment prospects, a survey
showed.
U.S. gasoline futures rallied 1.8 percent, moving
back above $3 a gallon after falling the previous two sessions.
Heating oil, the benchmark distillate futures contract,
rose nearly 1 percent.
"Following Thursday's weak performance, the U.S. product
markets are now the strongest elements in the ... complex,
benefiting from something of a trampoline effect as they try to
catch up with the prior gains in crude oil," Tim Evans, analyst
at Citi Futures Perspective, said in a research note.
GEOPOLITICAL TURMOIL
Oil prices received support from escalating anti-U.S.
protests over a film demonstrators consider blasphemous to
Islam. That and the dispute over Iran's nuclear program kept the
geopolitical risk of supply disruption in North Africa and the
Middle East in focus.
An aide to Iran's supreme leader told the Iranian Students'
News Agency that Israel's military threats had "put Israeli
citizens one step away from the cemetery" and that Lebanese
militant group Hezbollah was ready to hit back.
(Additional reporting by Peg Mackey in London and Randy Fabi in
Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Bob Burgdorfer, Jim Marshall,
David Gregorio and Andre Grenon)