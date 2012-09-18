* Saudi Arabia working to lower prices -Gulf source
* U.S. crude inventories rose last week -poll
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Oil futures fell for a second
straight session on Tuesday, pressured by concerns about
sputtering global economic growth and by indications that OPEC's
top producer Saudi Arabia is working to drive down prices.
Crude futures extended the previous session's slide as
investor focus shifted from the likely economic benefit of
additional stimulus to the economic problems that prompted the
U.S. Federal Reserve to launch its bond-buying program.
A senior Gulf source said Saudi Arabia is working to lower
oil prices and is producing around 10 million barrels per day,
putting additional pressure on oil prices.
The source also said most members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries want oil prices around $100 per
barrel and would boost production over the next few months.
"Unless there is a major supply disruption in the Middle
East, there is nothing to push it higher," said analyst Andrey
Kryuchenkov at VTB Capital. "Saudi will seek to drive it closer
to $100 and everyone knows it."
Brent prices rose seven straight sessions before settling
2.4 percent lower on Monday, benefiting first from growing
expectations that the Fed would act to bolster the economy, and
subsequently from the actual launch of the stimulus program on
Thursday after a two-day policy meeting.
Brent November crude fell $1.76 to settle at $112.03
a barrel. A combined 4.25 percent loss to start this week was
the biggest two-day percentage drop since June 21, according to
Reuters data.
Brent fell as low as $111.61, below the 200-day moving
average of $111.87, a technical level tracked by traders.
U.S. October crude fell $1.33 to settle at $95.29 a
barrel, below the 200-day moving average of $96.57. After
reaching $97.23, the $95.11 low was hit in post-settlement
trading. The October contract expires on Thursday.
U.S. November crude fell $1.33 to settle at $95.62.
U.S. total crude trading volumes were tepid, lagging the
30-day average by 2 percent. Brent turnover outpaced U.S. crude
and surpassed Brent's 30-day average by 20 percent.
U.S. RBOB gasoline and heating oil futures
dropped another 1 percent on Tuesday, after they matched crude
futures' 2.4 percent drop on Monday.
Gasoline slumped 4.43 cents to settle at $2.8990 a gallon,
leaving it well below the 200-day moving average of $2.9452 and
in sight of the 100-day moving average of $2.8870.
U.S. retail gasoline demand in the two weeks to Sept. 14
fell 1 percent from a year earlier as prices kept rising,
according to a report from MasterCard.
MONDAY'S SELL-OFF
Monday's steep, rapid intraday sell-off left Brent down more
than $5 at the day's low and U.S. crude off more than $4.
The sell-off came after Brent and U.S. crude did not extend
the previous week's surge on the Fed stimulus that sent prices
to four-month highs.
Traders explained the plunge variously as stemming from
computer-based trading, sell stops triggered in a session
characterized by light trading volume on the Rosh Hashanah
holiday and from heightened expectations that the United States
and its allied consumer nations would release oil reserves.
A trader pressing the wrong key was not the likely cause of
the plunge, Commissioner Bart Chilton of the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission told Reuters.
The White House on Tuesday again said the United States was
monitoring oil markets and that all options remain on the table,
including a release of strategic oil reserves.
U.S. crude stocks rose 2.4 million barrels last week, the
industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday, a
bigger rise than expected.
Gasoline stocks rose 135,000 barrels and distillate stocks
fell 1.1 million barrels, the API said.
Crude and distillate stocks were expected to be up 1.0
million barrels, with gasoline inventories up 1.2 million
barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead of weekly
reports showed.
ECONOMIC CONCERNS
A stronger dollar on Tuesday also weighed on oil
prices, as the euro fell against the U.S. currency on
uncertainty about whether or not debt-stressed Spain will
request a bailout.
A strengthened U.S. currency can put pressure on
dollar-denominated commodities such as oil.
In addition to weak U.S. growth and Europe's debt crisis,
No. 2 oil consumer China has sparked concern as the country
tries to sustain economic growth and deal with disputes with
neighbors.
China posted a monthly capital outflow in August for the
third time this year, likely prompted by investors pulling funds
from the country in the face of slowing growth and rapidly
deteriorating corporate profits.
Anti-Japan protests continued across China on Tuesday,
escalating a maritime dispute which has forced major Japanese
brand-name firms to suspend business there.
