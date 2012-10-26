* U.S. third-quarter growth at 2 percent annual rate
* Hurricane Sandy threat to U.S. Ease Coast
* U.S. heating oil, gasoline futures rise ahead of storm
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Recasts with updated prices, market activity)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Brent oil rose a second day on
Friday, recovering from an early decline as supportive U.S.
economic data coupled with North Sea and Nigerian production
problems yielded some relief from concerns about Spain and tepid
global demand.
Brent lost half a percent for the week and U.S. crude
futures slumped 4.2 percent as rising crude oil inventories in
the United States weighed on prices and limited Friday's gain
for the U.S. crude contract.
U.S. heating oil and RBOB gasoline
futures rose for a second straight day, tracking Brent's
strength and receiving lift from concerns that Hurricane Sandy
will disrupt U.S. East Coast refinery operations. The storm is
forecast to hit the Mid-Atlantic coast early next week.
Oil prices received support after the government said U.S.
gross domestic product expanded at a 2.0 percent annual rate in
the third quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had expected
growth of 1.9 percent. [ID: nL1E8LQ1YM]
Brent December crude rose $1.06 to settle at $109.55
a barrel, in light volume trading from $107.40 to $109.65. For
the week, Brent dipped 59 cents, a second straight weekly loss.
U.S. December crude edged up 23 cents to settle at
$86.28 a barrel, having recovered after falling to $85 and, like
Brent, also up a second consecutive session.
After Monday's expiration of the November contract at
$88.73, down 1.5 percent as it went off the board, U.S. crude on
Friday posted a weekly loss of 4.2 percent, also a second
consecutive weekly decline.
Total crude futures trading volume was light. Brent's
dealings were 18 percent below its 30-day average, while U.S.
turnover lagged its 30-day average by 28 percent.
Healthy U.S. crude oil inventories that rose sharply last
week and refinery capacity utilization languishing well below 90
percent helped limit U.S. crude gains, traders said.
Speculators cut their net long U.S. crude oil futures and
options positions to the lowest level in three months in the
week to Oct. 23, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said in a report released on Friday after crude futures posted
settlements.
Worries about Spain kept the euro in check and the dollar
index seesawed. Equities on Wall Street were mixed, with
the S&P 500 index slipping, as disappointing corporate earnings
countered support from the U.S. GDP figures and a report showing
U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in five years this
month.
The conflict in Syria and associated violence in the region,
along with the dispute over Iran's nuclear program, added
support for crude ahead of the weekend, especially for Brent.
Traders and analysts also noted that Brent's premium to U.S.
crude CL-LCO1=R, increasing to $23.27 a barrel based on
settlements, was being pushed back toward $24 a barrel after it
found support just above $19 on Monday.
"The North Sea Buzzard (oilfield) delays seem to be helping
keep Brent supported and traders are probably cautious about
being too short over the weekend in case something happens in
the Middle East," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition
Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
"Sandy is supporting the products and heating oil is often
more closely tied to Brent. (Heating oil) is getting some
support from Brent's move up," he added.
Hurricane Sandy headed for the U.S. East Coast on Friday
after killing at least 41 people as it cut across the Caribbean.
U.S. front-month November heating oil rose
more than 1 percent, gaining 3.57 cents to settle at $3.0978 a
gallon.
November gasoline rose 2.27 cents to settle at
$2.6991 a gallon, after jumping nearly 3 percent the previous
session, snapping a string of 10 lower settlements.
The November refined products contracts expire on Oct. 31.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London and Manash
Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob Burgdorfer)