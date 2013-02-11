(Previous PERTH, updates prices)
* Chinese demand data continue to support
* Brent hit $119.17, highest since May, on Friday
* Iran nuclear fuel move may avert mid-year crisis
LONDON, Feb 11 Oil dipped slightly to below $119
a barrel on Monday, but stayed close to a nine-month high, as
investor concern about the euro zone economy offset
stronger-than-expected demand growth in China.
European stocks eased and the dollar index rose. Brent crude
had hit the nine-month high on Friday after data showed Chinese
crude imports rose to the third-highest rate on
record.
Oil price gains "are happening against a backdrop of an
overall moderate improvement in world economic growth outlook
and demand," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets in Sydney.
Brent crude slipped by 24 cents to $118.66 a barrel
by 0933 GMT, after reaching $119.17 on Friday, the highest since
May. U.S. crude fell 9 cents to $95.63.
While Chinese growth is supporting oil prices, developments
in the euro zone continue to weigh on equities and the euro. A
corruption scandal is threatening political instability in Spain
and Italy's election race is becoming tighter.
Later this week, traders will be closely watching U.S.
retail sales and industrial production figures due later this
week for further indications of economic growth in the world's
largest economy.
With many Asian markets shut for Chinese New Year, trade is
likely to be light this week.
Oil could get some support from stormy weather in the
heavily populated U.S. Northeast, where a blizzard dumped up to
40 inches (1 metre) of snow with hurricane force winds, leaving
hundreds of thousands of people without power.
Washington and Tehran may have more time to negotiate around
Iran's disputed nuclear programme after news that Iran appears
to have resumed converting small amounts of its higher-grade
enriched uranium into reactor fuel.
Slowing a growth in stockpiles of material that could be
used to make weapons is one of the few ways in which the nuclear
dispute could avoid hitting a crisis by the summer.
The dispute has led to concern about Middle East supply for
years. Iran has threatened to block shipments through the Strait
of Hormuz in the event it is attacked. Some 40 percent of the
world's globally traded oil passes through the strait.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede in Perth and Alex Lawler in
London; Editing by Alison Birrane)