* China June flash HSBC PMI hits 9-month low
* Bernanke says Fed likely to reduce bond buying this year
* Coming Up: U.S. existing home sales May; 1400 GMT
(Previous SINGAPORE, updates prices)
LONDON, June 20 Oil fell on Thursday to a
one-week low near $104 a barrel, pressured by a survey pointing
to a slowing Chinese economy and the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan
to roll back its stimulus programme.
Commodities and equities fell after the survey of Chinese
manufacturing activity in June, which heightened the risk of a
sharper slowdown this quarter in the world's second-largest oil
consumer.
Brent crude was down $1.80 to $104.32 a barrel by
0840 GMT, while U.S. oil declined $1.89 to $96.35. Brent
traded as low as $104.02, the lowest intra-day price since June
13.
"There are a few factors weighing on oil today. The Federal
Reserve has confirmed that they are likely to taper down asset
purchases," said Lee Chen Hoay, an investment analyst at Phillip
Futures. "China's latest PMI data is pointing to a slowdown in
demand. As the world's second-largest oil consumer, any slowdown
in demand will weigh on prices."
Oil was already under pressure after Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Wednesday the U.S. economy was expanding
strongly enough for the central bank to begin slowing the pace
of its bond-buying stimulus later this year.
Prices also took a hit from a surprise increase in U.S.
crude inventories, despite the summer driving season when demand
rises being under way. Stocks rose by over 300,000 barrels, in
contrast to the 500,000-barrel drop analysts forecast.
Oil may not fall much further from current levels due to
concerns about a disruption in supplies from the Middle East,
home to a about third of the world's output.
Investors have been worried about an escalation in violence
in Syria and a spillover to neighbouring countries. The United
States said it plans to send U.S. weapons to Syrian rebels
following proof the Syrian government had used chemical weapons
against opposition forces.
(Reporting Alex Lawler and Manash Goswami; Editing by Jason
Neely)