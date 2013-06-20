* Bernanke says Fed likely to reduce bond buying this year
NEW YORK, June 20 Brent crude oil futures
dropped $4 on Thursday in the biggest one-day decline since
November as part of a cross-market rout sparked by the U.S.
Federal Reserve's Chairman plan to wind down monetary stimulus.
Crude prices were under pressure throughout the session,
with additional bearish sentiment after China tightened credit
even as factory activity in the world's No. 2 oil consumer hit a
nine-month low.
Gold hit a 2-1/2 year low as commodities suffered the
biggest sell-off in a year and a half, and the S&P 500 fell more
than 2 percent on Thursday as markets feared the slowing of the
monetary stimulus that has bolstered markets following comments
from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Wednesday.
Against a background of ample physical oil supplies,
analysts said there was little immediate support for crude to
stem the slide.
"You simply do not have the physical tightness to limit the
downside during periods when investors are running away," said
Tim Evans, energy specialist at Citi Future Perspectives.
"The oil market had some support from a falling U.S. dollar
and a buoyant equity market that had made it seem as though
economic growth would sustain, if not increase, demand for
petroleum, but that scenario ended at about 2:45 yesterday
afternoon," he said, referring to the time of Bernanke's speech.
Brent crude settled down $3.97, or 3.74 percent, to
$102.15 per barrel. Losses escalated in post settlement activity
to nearly 4 percent as the stock market continued to fall.
U.S. crude oil for July, which expired on Thursday,
fell $2.84 to settle at $95.40, the largest daily decline since
November. The more heavily traded August contract also
posted heavy losses, settling down $3.34 at $95.14 a barrel.
On the technical charts, Brent broke through the 14-, 20-
and 50-day moving averages. U.S. crude oil futures went through
the 14- and 20-day moving averages.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude touched $6.89 a barrel at one
point, the lowest level since Nov. 2011.
Oil was already under pressure on Wednesday, when Bernanke
said the U.S. economy was expanding strongly enough for the
central bank to begin slowing the pace of its bond-buying
stimulus later this year.
Prices also took a hit from a surprise increase in U.S.
crude inventories during the summer driving season when demand
for gasoline generally rises. Crude stocks rose by over 300,000
barrels, surprising analysts who had expected a 500,000 barrel
drop.
