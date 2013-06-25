* Canada floods threaten supply to U.S., narrow Brent/WTI
spread
* Equities rally, dollar eases as liquidity worries ease
* Coming up: API report on U.S. inventories at 2030 GMT
(Previous SINGAPORE, recasts, adds analyst comments)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, June 25 Oil rose towards $102 a barrel
on Tuesday, rebounding from a three-week low, as investor
concern eased about a liquidity crunch in China and as Canadian
pipeline closures threatened exports to the United States.
Chinese central bank officials sought to reassure investors
liquidity would be kept at an appropriate level to support
growth, and two Federal Reserve officials on Monday downplayed
the notion of an imminent end to monetary stimulus, in comments
that supported equities and commodities.
Brent crude gained 64 cents to $101.80 a barrel by
0932 GMT, after reaching a three-week low of $99.67 on Monday.
U.S. oil rose 60 cents to $95.78.
"Stock markets are up and commodity prices are up across the
board," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt, adding that the Chinese officials' comments had
prompted a change in market sentiment.
"The pipeline interruption has already resulted in Canadian
oil sand production being scaled back, and is likely to
contribute to lower U.S. oil imports and falling U.S. inventory
levels," he said.
Oil, equities and bonds all fell following the Fed's signal
that the era of cheap central bank money was coming to an end.
Another bearish factor was concern over attempts by China, the
world's second-largest oil consumer after the United States, to
rein in excessive credit growth.
The record flooding in Canada's main oil-producing province
lent the oil market, in particular U.S. crude, additional
support.
Canadian pipelines that move almost 1 million barrels per
day of Alberta oil sands crude, much of it bound for the United
States, were shut on Monday after a spill on a smaller line was
found, a spokesman for operator Enbridge Inc said.
As a result, the discount of U.S. crude, also known as WTI,
to Brent CL-LCO1=R narrowed to $5.81 a barrel on Tuesday, its
smallest since November 2011.
"People think that's going to cut back some of the surplus
that has kept WTI so weak for the last few years," said
Christopher Bellew, an oil broker at Jefferies Bache.
The next snapshot of U.S. supplies is due later on Tuesday
from industry group the American Petroleum Institute. U.S. crude
stocks are expected to fall by 2 million barrels in the week to
June 21. The API's report is due out at 2030 GMT.
