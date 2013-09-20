(Corrects change in Brent November contract to 46 cents from 16
cents, paragraph 9)
* Brent premium over U.S. crude widens
* White House says Obama may meet Iran president next week
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Brent crude oil rose on Friday
and front-month U.S. crude fell heading into expiry as traders
took profits on the spread between the two contracts.
October U.S. crude, which expired at the close of trade, saw
the biggest move on the day, with the selloff steepening toward
the close of trade.
The spread between the October and November contracts
narrowed nearly 70 cents on the day, ending with the November
contract holding a 15 cent premium to the nearby month.
"I think you saw a lot of rolling out of the October
contract," said Phil Flynn, an analyst with the Price Futures
Group in Chicago, Illinois.
The November contract also fell, widening the contract's
discount to November Brent by nearly $1.50 to $4.40 a barrel in
late activity.
In early September, Brent's premium over U.S. crude widened
to over $8 when Libyan supplies were disrupted.
"The market had jumped all the way to $8 then went back to
$3, so people who had sold Brent at that premium are now buying
back Brent and selling WTI," said McGillian.
Despite Friday's gains, Brent ended the week down 3 percent
as Libyan output improved and signs of diplomatic progress in
Syria as well as Iran's ongoing standoff with the West helped
drain some of the geopolitical risk from the market.
Brent crude for November rose 46 cents to settle at
$109.22. U.S. crude for October, which expired on Friday,
fell $1.72 to close at $104.67. As the October/November spread
contracted sharply, the spread between November and December
crude narrowed by 30 cents to just over $1.
Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions by 3,841 contracts to 331,186 in the week to
Sept. 17, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
said on Friday.
SUPPLY
As of Wednesday, Libya's production had recovered to 620,000
barrels per day (bpd) after protesters agreed to reopen some
oilfields. More than half the country's production remains
offline.
"Supply tightness seems to be easing but Libya's export
recovery is not something that's being assured," said Sijin
Cheng, an analyst at Barclays.
Libyan output had collapsed to below 200,000 bpd in a
stalemate between protesters and the government that lasted more
than a month. Significant supply remains offline in Nigeria and
in southern Iraq.
Nigerian supply remains constrained. Export schedules for
November issued on Friday indicate lower exports of Bonny and no
new cargoes of another large crude stream, Bonga. Nigerian oil
is priced off Brent and outages support the London benchmark.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent signals that he is
looking for a thaw in relations with the United States. The
White House said leaders from both countries may meet next week.
Western sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports over Tehran's
nuclear program have cut Iranian crude shipments by more than
half, or more than 1 million bpd, since early 2012.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Florence Tan and Jacob
Pedersen; Editing by David Gregorio and Jim Marshall)