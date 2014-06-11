* Iraq city of Mosul falls to militants
* OPEC sets 30 mln bpd output target for second half of 2014
* U.S. EIA data shows crude stocks down
By Lorenzo Ligato
NEW YORK, June 11 Brent oil futures climbed
toward $110 a barrel on Wednesday as violence in Iraq prompted
worries about the supply outlook, while U.S. crude struggled to
make gains near key levels of resistance.
Militants from an al Qaeda splinter group who seized Iraq's
second-biggest city, Mosul, earlier this week have advanced into
the oil refinery town of Baiji, raising concerns about oil
supply interruptions should other regions in the country fall.
U.S. crude gained slight support from a weekly government
report showing a fall in crude oil and gasoline stocks, but
overall strong production in the country weighed on sentiment.
"In the context of the risks to Baghdad, then U.S. oil
production starts to look downright timely, otherwise oil prices
could go much higher," said Richard Hastings, macro strategist
at Global Hunter Securities.
Brent futures gained 43 cents to settle at $109.95,
having earlier hit a high of $110.25.
U.S. oil gained 5 cents to settle at $104.40 a
barrel, after swinging between $104.17 and $104.81. It had risen
to an intraday high of $105.06 on Tuesday, inching close to this
year's peak of $105.22 in early March.
Key resistance levels around $105 a barrel for U.S. crude
and $110 for Brent capped gains, traders said.
The spread CL-LCO1=R between the two benchmarks closed at
$5.55. It had narrowed to $5.17 on Tuesday, its lowest point
since April 15.
In Iraq, oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said key southern
oilfield export facilities were "very, very safe", with
shipments running at around 2.6 million barrels per day (bpd).
Although the fighting is not close to oil-producing areas,
it has prompted fears that the situation could deteriorate and
hit production.
"It warrants support of the oil price. We already have Libya
out, Iran's exports are low, and there is no prospect of an
immediate return for either of them," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an
analyst at SEB in Oslo.
Libya is aiming for an oil output target of 800,000-900,000
bpd if its output is restored soon, the country's oil minister,
Omar Shakmak, said. Protests have lowered oil exports from
Libyan ports to nearly zero.
In the United States, crude inventories fell
2.6 million barrels in the week ended June 6, data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
The fall in crude oil stockpiles, which exceeded forecasts
for a 1.9-million-barrel drop from analysts polled by Reuters,
was accompanied by slow imports and lower refinery utilization
rates.
OPEC, which pumps more than a third of the world's oil,
agreed on Wednesday to renew for the second half of 2014 its oil
production ceiling of 30 million barrels a day in a widely
anticipated decision based on its thinking that current oil
prices are fair.
