* Egypt bombs Islamic State targets in Libya
* No supply from Libya's El Sarir oilfield after sabotage
* Kurdish authorities threaten exports in revenue dispute
* Oil surplus "definitely lower" than 1.8 mln bpd - Kuwait
LONDON/NEW YORK, Feb 16 Oil prices were little
changed on Monday after touching their highest nearly two
months, as gains in the dollar following the collapse of Greek
debt talks offset growing violence in Libya and concerns over
exports from Kurdistan.
The U.S. dollar index reversed early losses to trade
higher by midday on Monday after talks between Greece and euro
zone finance ministers broke down when Athens rejected a
proposed six-month extension of its bailout.
In thin activity, oil prices had earlier pushed to a new
2015 high amid supply worries in two big oil producers.
Egypt bombed Islamic State targets inside Libya on Monday
and Cairo renewed calls for a U.S.-led coalition to confront
militants there a day after the group released a video appearing
to show the beheading of 21 Egyptians.
In Iraq, a deal aimed at resolving a dispute between Baghdad
and Kurdish authorities over oil export revenues looked fragile
after Kurdish Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani cautioned Baghdad
against breaking its side of the bargain. The December pact
allowed for shipping some 550,000 barrels per day of oil.
"The geopolitical risk is not something to write off," said
Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
Benchmark Brent futures slipped 3 cents to $61.49 a
barrel by 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT) after reaching an intra-day peak
of $62.57 a barrel, the highest since Dec. 22.
Prices, which have fallen from $115 in June due to an oil
glut, have rebounded by nearly 40 percent from their lows a
month ago, aided by a sharp fall in U.S. oil
drilling.
U.S. March crude futures were unchanged at $52.78 a
barrel, with trading volume of just over 100,000 lots, about
one-fifth the recent norm due to U.S. Presidents Day. Monday's
activity will be registered on Tuesday due to the holiday.
Libya's oil production has mostly shut down, falling to
350,000 bpd, from 1.6 million bpd before the 2011 ousting of
leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Iraq's southern oil exports have also fallen sharply to
below 1.5 million bpd in the first two weeks of February,
shipping data tracked by Reuters showed.
And now, northern exports are in question following Sunday
talks with Kurdish authorities, even though both sides
reaffirmed their commitment to the temporary pact in December.
"If they don't send the budget, we won't send oil," Barzani
said in comments published by Rudaw online newspaper.
Further supporting the market, Kuwait's oil minister Ali
al-Omair said oil prices would continue to rise this year as
supply fell, with the current oil surplus already "definitely
lower" than 1.8 million bpd.
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore, Tom
Arnold and Ahmed Haggagy Kuwait, Jack Stubbs in London, Jonathan
Leff in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jason Neely and
Marguerita Choy)