* Brent soars to $63 a barrel, highest since Dec 18
* Market depressed earlier by euro zone worries
* Traders caution about record highs in U.S. crude stocks
(Adds settlement in Brent crude, details on Middle East
violence and U.S. inventories, paragraphs 5, 7-12)
By Barani Krishnan and Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Oil closed up after a weak
start on Tuesday, with Brent crude rising to a 2015 high of $63
a barrel as short-covering returned to a market depressed
earlier by worries about euro zone stability.
Threats to Middle East crude production and the falling U.S.
oil rig count seemed to spur market bulls despite global
inventory data suggesting an oversupply of up to 2 million
barrels per day, analysts and traders said.
"We're in this mode where the market continues to discount
bearish news," said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the
Energy Management Institute in New York. "Certainly there is
some positive news out there about Libya and rest of the Middle
East, but I don't see anything that's overly bullish."
Options for the front-month March contract in U.S. crude oil
also expired on Tuesday, possibly adding to the rebound, brokers
said. A similar upward move was observed a month ago when
options expired in the previous front-month contract for U.S.
crude.
Brent oil's front-month contract for April delivery
settled up $1.13 at $62.53 a barrel, rebounding from the day's
low of $60.27. The session peak of $63 was the highest since
Dec. 18.
U.S. crude futures for March closed up 75 cents at
$53.53, versus an intraday low at $50.81.
Oil prices slumped about 60 percent between June and January
on fears of a supply glut. Since February began, they have
rebounded more than 10 percent on short-covering spurred by
speculation that the market had hit bottom and concerns about
fighting in the Middle East.
Violence in Libya has shut all major ports and oil exports
from the country have collapsed to just a
trickle.
Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government has
threatened to withhold oil exports if Baghdad failed to send its
share of the budget.
The International Energy Agency's chief economist Fatih
Birol said on Tuesday the rise of Islamic State presented a
major challenge for the investment necessary to prevent an oil
shortage in the next decade.
Market bears, meanwhile, point to a Reuters poll that shows
U.S. commercial crude oil stockpiles likely rose again in the
week ended Feb. 13 to record highs above 420 million barrels.
Oil was down earlier in the day after Greece rejected an
international bailout plan. In east Ukraine, pro-Russian rebels
and government forces fought street-to-street, further dampening
hopes that a European-brokered peace deal will end the conflict.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in New York and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jessica
Resnick-Ault, Chris Reese, Tom Brown and Chizu Nomiyama)