* Brent, U.S. crude spread widens to more than $12
* U.S. crude inventories continue to rise
(Rewrites throughout, updates prices to settlement, adds broker
comment)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Crude oil futures fell sharply
on Thursday as rising inventories in the United States pressured
both Brent and U.S. contracts and countered expectations for
recovering demand.
While Brent losses were tempered by those expectations for
improving global demand and geopolitical concerns about energy
supplies from Libya and Russia, U.S. crude losses more than
wiped out Wednesday's gains.
Brent April crude fell $1.58, or 2.56 percent, to
settle at $60.05 a barrel, off a $62.63 intraday peak. On
Wednesday, Brent surged 5 percent.
U.S. April crude fell $2.82, or 5.53 percent, to
settle at $48.17, after rallying 3.47 percent on Wednesday.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R on Thursday
increased to $12.06, the widest spread since January 2014.
Both crude contracts rallied on Wednesday after Saudi oil
minister Ali al-Naimi said demand was growing. Earlier in the
week, a Gulf OPEC delegate predicted stronger demand growth in
the second half of 2015.
Brent prices collapsed after hitting $115 in June 2014 on
global oversupply and OPEC's subsequent decision to defend
market share against rival producers rather than cut output.
Brent's recovery from a nearly six-year low of $45.19 in
January was sparked by signs that lower prices are starting to
reduce investment in production in non-OPEC countries.
"But stopping production growth is not the same as lowering
production," said a Texas-based cash crude broker.
Helping limit Brent's losses this week was President
Vladimir Putin's warning on Wednesday that Russia would halt
natural gas supplies to Ukraine if it did not receive advance
payment, raising the possibility of disruptions of deliveries to
Europe.
Turmoil in embattled Libya has kept production and exports
from the OPEC-member nation uncertain, adding lift to Brent.
"The Brent market is much more reactive to an almost daily
dose of geopolitical headlines that are demanding at least some
element of risk premium," Jim Ritterbusch, president at
Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a research note.
Meanwhile, U.S. crude inventories kept rising, adding
another 8.4 million barrels last week, according to government
data.
Refinery capacity use fell last week as refiners do
maintenance, helping the deficit of U.S. April to May crude
CLc1-CLc2 increase to more than $2 a barrel.
The anemic refinery throughput, cold weather and sliding
distillate inventories have supported New York ultra-low sulfur
diesel March futures. They rose 3.22 cents to settle at
$2.1358 a gallon.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London and Jane Xie in
Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter, David Gregorio and Lisa Von
Ahn)