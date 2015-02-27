* Brent premium over U.S. crude widens to $13
* Brent, U.S. crude, ULSD, RBOB post first monthly gains
since June
* Baker Hughes data shows pace of rig count drop slows
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Crude oil rose sharply on
Friday as Brent and U.S. futures posted their first monthly
gains since June, supported by an improving demand outlook and
supply outages.
On its way to contract expiration, March New York ultra-low
sulfur diesel (ULSD) gained more than 7 percent in volatile
trading, and the 36 percent February increase was the biggest
percentage monthly rise in 15 years.
Brent crude rose $2.53 to $62.58 a barrel.
February's 18 percent gain was the biggest monthly percentage
rise since May 2009.
U.S. crude rose $1.59 to settle at $49.76, managing a
3.1 percent February gain.
Both Brent and U.S. futures briefly pared gains after Baker
Hughes Inc data showed its U.S. oil drilling rig count
fell only 33 to 986 this week.
U.S. crude gains have been curbed by rising crude oil
inventories in the United States, up 8.4 million barrels last
week, according to government data.
Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Feb. 24, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said Friday.
Both contracts have been supported by signs that lower
prices are starting to reduce investment in non-OPEC production,
even as the U.S. rig count slide slows.
Brent's more pronounced February gains have been fueled by
disruptions to production and exports from Libya and Iraq.
"The main event this week has been the widening of the
spread between Brent and WTI (U.S. crude)," said Ole Hansen,
senior commodity strategist at Saxo Bank.
The spread between Brent and U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was as
wide as $13 a barrel on Friday, the highest Brent premium since
January 2014.
Brent has also received support from strong U.S. refined
products futures.
"Cold weather and refinery problems and tight supplies on
the East Coast have helped make the ULSD contract the most
sensitive part of the oil sector," said Robert Yawger, director
for energy futures at Mizuho Securities USA in New York.
March ULSD rose 16.31 cents to settle at $2.2989 a
gallon, after reaching $2.3325, a 2015 peak and the highest
since November.
March's premium HOc1-HOc2 to April ULSD swung from
22.35 cents a gallon to 37.69 cents on Friday.
March RBOB gasoline rose 6 cents to settle at $1.7676
a gallon, going off the board above RBOB's 100-day moving
average of $1.7658.
Both products posted the first monthly gains since June.
