* Brent oil gains most in 10 days
* Another drawdown reported in Cushing crude stockpiles
* Dollar weakness bolsters oil as well
* Islamic State attacks in Iraq lend further support
(Updates with settlement prices, paragraphs 7-8)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, May 21 Oil prices jumped more than 2
percent on Thursday, giving Brent its biggest rally in more than
a week, as draws reported in the Cushing delivery point for U.S.
crude futures boosted optimism that a supply glut was easing.
Fighting in Iraq that raised worries about the security of
Middle East oil shipments also boosted the market.
The dollar's retreat took some pressure off crude
prices as well. The greenback snapped a broad three-day run-up
and fell against the euro for the first time in a week,
making dollar-denominated commodities more affordable to holders
of other currencies.
Inventories of U.S. crude in Cushing, Oklahoma fell by
almost 740,000 barrels between Friday and Tuesday, trade sources
said, citing a report by market intelligence firm Genscape.
The report added to the fervor of oil bulls, already
inspired by Wednesday's U.S. government data showing the third
straight weekly decline in crude stockpiles across the United
States.
"All these drawdowns indicate the supply glut we've been
having is easing, so not surprisingly more people are going long
oil and those who aren't are covering shorts," said Phil Flynn,
analyst at the Price Futures Group in Chicago.
U.S. crude settled up $1.74, or nearly 3 percent, at
$60.72 a barrel.
Brent, the more widely used benchmark, settled at
$66.54, up $1.51, or 2.3 percent.
The last time Brent rose by more than 2 percent in a day was
on May 12.
In Iraq, the city of Ramadi fell to Islamic State on Sunday
in the most significant setback for Iraqi security forces in
nearly a year.
"Brent is getting a bit of impetus from the threat Islamic
State is posing in Iraq," said Christopher Bellew, senior broker
at Jefferies Bache. "I can see prices moving up further from
here on geopolitics towards $70."
Brent has rallied to above $66 from a near six-year low of
about $45 in January.
Brent had peaked at $115 in June before halving by the
year-end, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries dropped its policy of cutting output to support
prices. OPEC meets on June 5 and is not expected to alter its
policy, in the interest of defending market share.
U.S. crude inventories are about 20 percent higher than
year-ago levels, suggesting vulnerability for prices to move
lower, analysts at Commerzbank said in a report.
"We continue to envisage downside risks," Commerzbank said.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London and Henning
Gloystein and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by William
Hardy, Ahmed Aboulenein, Andrea Ricci and Marguerita Choy)