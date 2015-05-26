* Dollar rally weighs on commodities priced in U.S. currency
* U.S. oil producers to boost output at current price -
Goldman
* OPEC meets next week; Iran sees no output change
(Updates prices to settlement)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, May 26 Oil prices fell nearly 3
percent on Tuesday as the dollar's rally weighed on
dollar-denominated crude oil futures along with concerns that a
recent rally might keep U.S. producers active.
The U.S. dollar index rallied as Greece's financial
crisis and signs of increasing opposition to austerity in Spain
pressured the euro.
"Pressuring oil is the dollar's strength on the concerns
about Greece being able to make its debt payments and the U.S.
Federal Reserve seeming to be closer to raising rates," said
Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
Friday's weekly data showed U.S. drillers cut the number of
rigs by just one last week and Goldman Sachs said prices were at
a level that would spur activity, adding to a growing list of
headwinds crude faces that include rising OPEC supply.
On Sunday, Iran said the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) was unlikely to change its production
ceiling at its meeting on June 5.
Brent crude for July delivery fell $1.80, or 2.75
percent, to settle at $63.72 a barrel, the weakest settlement
since April 22. Tuesday's $63.29 intraday low was the lowest
Brent price since it fell to $62.88 on April 23.
U.S. July crude fell $1.69, or 2.83 percent, to
settle at $58.03, having traded as low as $57.71.
"The main factor weighing on prices is the significantly
appreciating U.S. dollar," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at
Commerzbank. "What is more, the decline in drilling activity in
the U.S. that has been ongoing for 23 weeks appears to have
stopped."
More drilling in the United States would lessen the prospect
of a tighter oil market in coming months, one of the factors
that have helped Brent rise from a near six-year low close to
$45 in January.
"We believe that should West Texas Intermediate prices
remain near $60 a barrel, U.S. producers will ramp up activity,
given improved returns," Goldman said in a
report.
A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced commodities more
expensive for buyers using other currencies, and tends to weigh
on oil prices. The dollar hit a one-month high against a basket
of major currencies on Tuesday.
"The USD downward correction is complete," Morgan Stanley
said in a report. "A stronger dollar would only reinforce our
near-term concerns for oil prices, especially Brent."
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London and Henning
Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)