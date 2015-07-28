* Oil prices extend losses to fifth session
* Brent hits lowest since early February
* Traders eyeing weekly U.S. crude inventory reports
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, July 28 Oil prices fell to their lowest
point in nearly six months on Tuesday as a meltdown in Chinese
equities deepened doubts about the outlook for crude demand in
the world's top commodities consumer.
China's already volatile benchmark stock index, with
a combined market capitalisation of $4.6 trillion, has lost 10
percent in the last two days of trade.
Most household debt is linked to real estate rather than the
stock market but with Chinese economic growth struggling to
stick at 7 percent, analysts say demand for crude may not be
enough to help mop up a global supply glut.
"Typically, equity markets do have a high correlation to
quarterly GDP growth," Deutsche Bank strategist Michael Lewis
said. "Naturally, there is some risk that this could spill into
the real economy. The more these things go down on a day-by-day
basis, that is starting to affect the potential of Chinese
demand growth being weaker."
Brent was down 97 cents at $52.50 a barrel by 1410
GMT, having hit a session low of $52.28, its lowest since early
February, bringing losses for July to nearly 18 percent.
Brent crude is on track for its longest stretch of daily
losses since March, when the price hovered just dollars away
from six-year lows.
U.S. crude was last down 24 cents at $47.15 a barrel
after ending the previous session down 75 cents.
Compounding the uncertainty over the health of the Chinese
economy is concern about rising global oil production,
particularly from the United States, in a market already
oversupplied by some 2 million barrels a day.
"Essentially, we see prices staying lower for longer, but
that is a function of crude supply response, primarily from the
U.S., which remarkably has not shown any signs of slowing at the
moment," said Virendra Chauhan, an analyst at consultancy Energy
Aspects, in a discussion in the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
"We think Brent could dip below $50," he said.
Investors are watching for weekly data on U.S. inventory
levels to gauge the strength of demand.
U.S. commercial crude oil stocks are expected to have fallen
by 300,000 barrels to 463.6 million barrels in the week to July
24, according to analyst estimates.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)