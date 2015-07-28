* Brent bounces after hitting near six-month low
* U.S. crude settles up more than 1 pct
* API reports 1.9 million barrel crude draw last week
* Reuters poll called for 200,000 bbl draw in API report
(Writes through with API reporting a weekly draw that was
nearly 10 times above market expectations)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 28 Oil prices steadied on
Tuesday, with Brent recovering from near six-month lows and U.S.
crude settling more than 1 percent higher as bets for a drop in
U.S. stockpiles offset concern over a global oil supply glut and
China's stock market meltdown.
Trades also cited short-covering after a four-day selloff
that wiped between 6 and 7 percent from crude futures prices.
Some stayed convinced, however, that oil has more to lose,
and that a bottom for crude futures was still far off.
"We're getting a bounce of sorts but I'll be selling into
any strength I see," said Tariq Zahir, an oil bear at Tyche
Capital Advisors in Laurel Holllow, New York.
Brent futures settled down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent,
at $53.30 a barrel. It had hit $52.28 earlier in the session,
its lowest since early February, on concern about the stock
market plunge in China, the world's largest energy consumer.
U.S. crude futures settled up 59 cents, or 1.2
percent, at $47.98 a barrel.
Crude futures came off their lows after expectations grew
that U.S. crude inventories had fallen last week. Stockpiles had
risen to a five-year seasonal average the previous week.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group,
said after the market settlement that U.S. crude inventories
fell by 1.9 million barrels last week. A Reuters poll of
analysts had forecast a drop of just about 200,000 barrels.
Official data on stockpiles will be issued on Wednesday by the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
While the API reported a larger-than-expected crude draw,
some brokers were troubled by a big build of 4.3 million barrels
in stocks of distillate, including diesel, which they fear could
hurt overall sentiment for oil.
Futures of ultralow sulfur diesel sank to six-year
lows on Tuesday, while gasoline futures hit 3-1/2-month
lows on worry over ebbing demand for automotive fuels as the
U.S. summer driving season draws to a close. The rally in oil
products had powered much of the second-quarter recovery in
crude prices.
"A 4.3 million barrel distilates build will renew bearish
pressure," said David Thompson, executive vice-president at
Powerhouse, an energy-specialized commodities broker in
Washington.
U.S. crude futures hit a 2015 high above $62 just three
months ago. Technical analysts think the market could lose
another $15.
"Essentially, we see prices staying lower for longer,"
Virendra Chauhan, analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects, told
the Reuters Global Oil Forum.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Keith
Wallis in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy; and Peter
Galloway)