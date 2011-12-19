* Dollar reverses after earlier gains on North Korea
* Kazakh protests, China soft landing lend support to prices
* Euro zone worries continue to bother investors
* Coming up: US Dec NAHB housing market; 1500 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Zaida Espana
LONDON, Dec 19 Oil prices rose on Monday
as the dollar weakened despite an initial flight-to-safety after
the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, while protests in
a region of oil producer Kazakhstan raised the spectre of
further supply disruption.
Ongoing concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will weigh
on demand kept a lid on prices, however.
Brent crude futures were $1.00 up to $104.35 a
barrel by 1434 GMT. Last week the front-month contract fell by
4.85 percent, its biggest percentage drop since the week to Nov.
18.
U.S. crude futures rose 82 cents to $94.35 a barrel.
The benchmark lost 5.9 percent in the previous week.
"There was some overnight pressure in tandem with the Asian
stocks down on the death of Kim Jong-il, but I am not sure that
the oil markets will maintain much of a North Korea risk,"
Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said.
A reversal in the dollar index, which fell after
initially surging on the back of a flight-to-safety following
Kim's death, lent support to prices.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets such as
oil more expensive when purchased in other currencies.
The possibility of further supply disruptions this year with
the Kazakh protests and amid a power-vacuum in Iraq also spurred
gains, analysts said.
Commerzbank analysts noted Kazakhstan is a major oil
producer, with over 1.6 million barrels per day - "exactly the
same amount as Libya's pre-war production."
"The Mangistau region where Zhanaozen is situated is
responsible for approximately one quarter of the country's total
oil output," they wrote in a note.
Across Europe, sentiment softened after Fitch Ratings warned
on Friday it might downgrade France and six other euro zone
countries, saying a comprehensive solution to the region's debt
crisis was beyond reach.
CHINA, MIDDLE EAST IN FOCUS
China should be able to steer its economy into a moderate
slowdown, after housing inflation data hit its lowest level this
year in November, the latest sign that Beijing's efforts to
fight rising prices are paying off as it eases monetary policy.
China's top refiner Sinopec will in January buy less than
half the crude it typically imports from Iran, trade sources
said on Monday, as the two haggle over terms against a backdrop
of rising international pressure on Tehran.
China, the world's top energy consumer, is also the largest
buyer of Iranian crude.
In a rare admission, Iran acknowledged its oil output had
dropped due to lack of investment in its oilfields.
Market participants will be watching events in Iran this
week on the possibility that sanctions over Tehran's nuclear
programme will choke off supplies from one of the world's
largest crude oil exporters.
Indian companies have begun talks with alternative suppliers
to slowly replace Iranian oil, and South Korea has set new
sanctions on Tehran, banning fresh investment in its oil and gas
sectors and blacklisting additional Iranian firms and personnel.
The threat of a major supply disruption from OPEC's
second-biggest producer has helped support oil prices in recent
weeks.
(Additional reporting by Francis Kan in Singapore; editing by
James Jukwey)