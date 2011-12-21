(Corrects interval in para 1 to three-year from two-year) * EIA oil stocks fall to near 2-yr low, boosts prices * ECB loan scheme reassures investors but fears persist * Iran uncertainty, tension in Iraq support By Jessica Donati LONDON, Dec 21 Oil prices rose above $107 a barrel on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks fell to a near three-year low, providing a stronger picture of demand. Government data showed U.S. crude inventories fell to their lowest level since the week to Dec. 26, 2008 after logging the biggest weekly inventory drawdown in nearly 11 years. "Overall, the EIA data is mildly bullish, and I expect we will continue the trend for the next week. Prices have already hit above $99, and I wouldn't be surprised if NYMEX crude hits $100 as we end the week" said Mark Waggoner, president at Excel Futures. Brent crude was up 57 cents at $107.30 a barrel by 1616 GMT after posting the biggest one-day percentage rise since mid-October on Tuesday to settle up by $3.09. U.S. crude rose 97 cents to $98.21 a barrel. An offer by the European Central Bank (ECB) of limit-free and ultra-cheap three-year loans boosted sentiment across financial markets early in the day after banks took a greater-than-expected 489 billion euros, but optimism subsided as investors weighed the pressures facing European banks. "The major impact today was the ECB three-year funding, which first caused some cheer but quite fast changed into a sell-off as the major lending to banks underpins that the banks will not lend out to each other," said Thorbjoern Bak Jensen, an analyst at Global Risk Management. RECESSION Italy's statistics bureau said Europe's third-largest economy had tipped into a recession, and analysts predicted a steeper fall in the fourth quarter and further contractions thereafter as domestic demand slumps. European stocks and the euro fell, reversing after an initial rise. "The economic fundamentals don't support the equity rally," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC markets, noting that oil market gains had been to an extent driven by stock markets. Concerns about Italy's economy countered Tuesday's positive German business sentiment for December, underscoring strength in the region's largest economy even as growth in neighbouring countries collapses. Italy's disappointing growth also contrasted with the outlook for Spain, which appeared to brighten after its short-term financing costs more than halved on Tuesday. Brent crude is forecast to average $105 a barrel next year, not far below this year's record high average near $111, a Reuters poll found. The debt crisis has taken its toll on price forecasts. A quarter of analysts have reduced their forecasts since a similar poll a month ago because of worries about the impact of crisis on economic growth. But respondents think oil will remain expensive because of worries about supplies from producers Iraq and Kazakhstan and the possibility that tighter sanctions could curb Iranian oil sales. Low crude stocks and strong diesel demand also are supporting prices. SUPPLY SUPPORTS Supply problems remained a supportive factor in oil markets. On Wednesday, Royal Dutch Shell said it was shutting down its 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) Bonga oilfield off the Nigerian coast after a leak occurred. Worries in the Middle East continued amid escalating tension with Iran over the country's nuclear programme, which could disrupt oil shipments from the world's fifth-largest exporter. Diplomats from the United States, the European Union and other allies have agreed to step up pressure on Iran to force it to resume talks over its nuclear programme, an Italian diplomatic source said. Supply from Iraq is also increasingly a concern. Iraqi authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Sunni Muslim Vice-President Tareq al-Hashemi on suspected ties to assassinations and bombings just as the United States has withdrawn. "Look at Iraq. Within days of the U.S. announcement to withdraw troops, there is concern about growing differences between the various factions," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp. That said, rising output from Saudi Arabia is balancing against concerns elsewhere. The leading OPEC producer said it pumped over 10 million bpd in November, its highest in decades, to meet strong consumer demand. (Additional reporting by Francis Kan and Manash Goswami in Singapore; editing by Jane Baird)