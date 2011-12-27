* Iran, Iraq, Syrian tensions support prices
* Euro zone worries to keep offsetting gains in 2012
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Dec 27 Oil prices edged up on
Tuesday, supported by fears of supply disruptions and Iranian
naval exercises in a crucial oil shipping route, with gains
capped by simmering euro zone debt concerns.
Brent crude rose by 35 cents to $108.31 per barrel
by 1115 GMT and U.S. crude was also up 28 cents to $99.96
a barrel, having previously traded slightly above $100.
"The year 2011 may be remembered in the annals of oil market
history as the year of the supply shock," analysts from JBC
Energy led by David Wech said in a note.
"While the quicker-than-expected return of Libyan production
has contributed to a general view that supply in 2012 will be
ample, we would argue that this need not be the case".
"The strong uptick in sectarian violence across Iraq is a
serious cause for concern, as it could set back Iraqi production
targets by years... Iran also presents a major wild card," JBC
said.
Iran on Saturday began 10 days of naval exercises in the
Strait of Hormuz, raising concern about a possible closure of
the world's most strategic oil transit channel in the event of
any outbreak of military conflict between Tehran and the West.
At least seven people were killed when a suicide car bomber
hit Iraq's interior ministry on Monday in the latest attack
since a crisis erupted between the Shi'ite-led government and
Sunni leaders a week ago.
Syria on Saturday its oil production had fallen by a third
due to international sanctions imposed over its nine-month
crackdown on anti-government protests.
Worries about supply disruptions were offset by concerns
that Europe's debt crisis might have broad consequences on oil
demand going far beyond just crippling consumption in Europe.
Leaders of Germany's major business and industry groups said
they expect the country's economy to lose momentum although
there will be no recession in 2012.
Industrial output at top energy consumer China was also
expected to slow slightly, growing 11 percent in 2012, easing
from an estimated 13.9 percent in 2011, China's industry
minister said on Monday.
"On the macro side there are no great changes: the Italian
10 year bond yields are still very close to 7 percent and we
still have to wait for S&P to announce which European countries
it downgrades and if France is one of those," said Olivier Jakob
from Petromatrix consultancy.
Positive data came from the United States where new
single-family home sales rose to a seven-month high in November
and the months' supply of houses on the market was the lowest in
5-1/2 years, adding to signs of a recovery in the sector.
Investors will be looking for more positive signs from U.S.
data this week, including the S&P Case-Shiller house price index
for October and U.S. consumer confidence for December.
