* Brent set to post 13 percent gain this year
* Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz oil lane to West
* API says U.S. crude stocks rise unexpectedly
* Coming Up: EIA weekly oil stocks; 1600 GMT
LONDON, Dec 29 Oil held above $107 a
barrel on Thursday as investors looked ahead to a U.S. supply
report expected to show a drop in crude stocks and as Iranian
threats to halt a vital oil trade lent support.
A report from the U.S. government's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) at 1600 GMT is expected to show crude
stocks fell 1.7 million barrels. Wednesday's report from
industry group the American Petroleum Institute said they rose
by 9.6 million barrels, which weighed on prices overnight.
Brent crude rose 4 cents to $107.60 a barrel by 0933
GMT after falling nearly $2 the day before. Wednesday's decline
snapped a string of six straight sessions of gains. U.S. crude
climbed 5 cents to $99.41.
"Worries over Iran are supportive. The market is up even
though the API stats were bearish, so people may be waiting for
the EIA," said Christopher Bellew, an oil broker at Jefferies
Bache.
A weaker euro limited the rise in prices. The euro slid to
the lowest in nearly a year versus the dollar on Thursday,
having suffered a sudden drop the previous day as moves were
amplified in poor year-end liquidity.
Gains in the dollar can pressure dollar-denominated
commodities by making them more expensive to consumers using
other currencies.
"A big increase in U.S. crude oil stocks and the falling
euro against the dollar are the main pressure points for the
market at the moment," said Ken Hasegawa, a derivatives manager
with brokerage Newedge in Tokyo.
Brent is still on track to post a 13 percent gain in 2011,
supported by the virtual shutdown of Libya's oil exports for
much of the year, after a nearly 22 percent rise in 2010.
With Libyan output and exports now recovering, investors'
concern over oil supplies has shifted to Iran, the world's
third-largest oil exporter in 2010, according to the EIA.
Iran, at odds with the West over its nuclear programme, said
on Tuesday it would stop the flow of oil through the Strait of
Hormuz if sanctions were imposed on its crude exports.
The U.S. Fifth Fleet, which patrols the seas of the Middle
East and Central Asia, said it would not allow any disruption to
seaborne traffic in the area.
