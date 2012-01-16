* Both benchmarks climb amid Iran warnings to Gulf exporters
* Saudi Arabia says comfortable with oil at $100/bbl
* OPEC cuts demand forecast on euro zone concern
By Yeganeh Torbati and Zaida Espana
LONDON, Jan 16 Oil futures rose on Monday
on growing tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, after the
Islamic state told its Gulf Arab neighbours not to make up any
shortfall caused by an embargo on its crude oil exports.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, said on Monday that
could lift its production by some 2 million barrels per day
'almost immediately'.
Brent crude futures traded 80 cents higher at
$111.22 a barrel at 1538 GMT, after touching an intra-day high
of $111.67. U.S. crude rose 65 cents to $99.35 a barrel,
having traded as high as $99.80 earlier in the session.
The latest move from Iran comes as top Asian buyers of
Iranian oil -- China, Japan and South Korea -- tour alternative
Middle East suppliers while the United States pressures nations
to stop importing oil from the Islamic Republic.
"Iran is the main topic still in the market with the new
warnings against other Arab producers," said Andy Sommer, oil
market analyst with EGL in Switzerland. "We have strong wordings
from Iran in the last couple of days".
Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed doubts over Iran's claim it
could block the main oil shipping route out of the Gulf and made
clear it was ready to pump more oil after sanctions threatened
to cut Iranian sales of crude.
The comments follow a warning from Tehran that any move to
replace Iranian oil on the markets would "not be perceived as
friendly," the country's OPEC governor told a daily newspaper.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said in an interview with
CNN on Monday the world's No. 1 oil exporter -- the only OPEC
member with significant unused capacity -- could increase oil
production by about 2 million bpd "almost immediately" from
current levels, noting it wants oil prices to stabilise at
around $100 a barrel.
"The Iranian situation has taken a new twist," said JBC
Energy's David Wech in a note to clients. "While the focus had
been on Europe ... it now appears that Asian buyers will be the
first to give in to U.S.-led pressure and forego the purchase of
Iranian crude.
"But this is a risky game as the region is the most
import-dependent in the world, attracting over 16 million
."
Despite the strong support from geopolitical jitters,
worries about the euro zone capped gains. A mass downgrade of
nine euro zone countries on Friday brought into sharp relief the
challenges faced by the region.
OPEC, in its latest monthly report, echoed the 'pessimism'
about the region's economic prospects and cut its 2012 world oil
demand growth forecast by 10,000 bpd to 1.06 million bpd.
In the United States, many markets were closed for the
Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
EUROPEAN WOES
OPEC's cut came as pressure piles on Athens to reach a deal
with private creditors to help it reduce its debt ahead of a
repayment in March.
"You need to watch what will happen with the talks over the
Greek debt because they broke down Friday. That could be more
significant than the S&P downgrade," Olivier Jakob from
Petromatrix said.
Concern over shipments from two key African exporters,
Nigeria and Sudan, also lent support to prices.
Nigerian trade unions called of strikes after president
Goodluck Jonathan announced a cut in petrol prices to 97 naira
($0.60) a litre on Monday, partially reversing the effects of an
end to fuel subsidies which had more than doubled the pump price
to 150 naira from 65 naira.
"Although the Nigerian strike has been called off ... there
are still underlying issues with Iran which are keeping prices
reasonably buoyant at the moment," said Tony Machacek of
Jefferies Bache in London.
Sudan said on Sunday it had started confiscating some oil
exports from South Sudan that it believes it is owed to meet
unpaid transit fees.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, investors await Chinese data to
gauge the outlook for growth in the world's second-largest oil
consumer. According to a Reuters poll, China's economy is on
track to slow for a fourth successive quarter as global demand
slackened.
