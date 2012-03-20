* Saudi pumping 9.9 mln bpd, inventories full - Naimi
* Saudi can hike output to 12.5 mln bpd immediately-Naimi
* Germany, France say no need to tap emergency stocks
* Coming up: U.S. EIA oil inventory data on Weds at 1430 GMT
By Matthew Robinson
NEW YORK, March 20 Oil dropped nearly 2 percent
o n T uesday as Saudi Arabia sought to knock back crude's price
rise that has threatened the global economy, with the oil
minister offering the most detailed argument to date that the
OPEC nation was prepared to meet any supply shortfall.
Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said the kingdom was
pumping 9.9 million barrels per day -- the most in decades --
supplying every customer request, and was willing to turn the
taps to the maximum 12.5 million bpd immediately if needed.
The kingdom, which has tried to calm oil markets on edge
about the potential loss of Iranian supplies this year, has
filled storage levels outside the country to 10 million barrels
to help build a cushion for markets.
"My only mission is to convey to you that there is no supply
shortage in the market," Naimi told a media briefing in Doha,
Qatar, adding supplies were now outpacing global demand by more
than 1 million bpd and that current prices were "unjustifiable".
"We are ready and willing to put more oil on the market, but
you need a buyer."
Oil prices have risen 15 percent this year as U.S. and
European sanctions aimed at ending Iran's nuclear ambitions have
prompted Tehran to threaten to close the Strait of Hormuz
shipping lane.
Oil fell early in the day after Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, ruler of Kuwait, said Iranian officials had assured
his country that Tehran would not close the strait, through
which 35 percent of global crude sea-borne shipments passes.
Brent crude settled at $124.12 a barrel, down $1.59
on the day and off earlier lows of $123.20. U.S. crude
fell $2.48 to settle at $105.61 a barrel.
"Crude prices are down as the Saudis are assuring global
markets that they have all the oil available for anybody who
wants to buy," said Gene McGillian, analyst for Tradition Energy
in Stamford, Connecticut.
"This follows recent news that Saudi production is stronger
and that a large number of VLCCs (very large crude carriers) are
headed from the Middle East to the U.S."
Saudi shipments to the United States have jumped 25 percent
this year and were expected to increase even more in coming
months. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said the Obama
administration welcomed the OPEC kingpin's decision to fill any
supply gap created by loss of Iranian crude.
Saudi Arabia is the only country with large amounts of spare
oil production capacity available to help compensate for global
disruptions.
The spike in oil and gasoline prices has become a key theme
this U.S. election year, and the White House is mulling ways to
bring prices down, including a possible release of oil reserves
from strategic stockpiles.
Sources told Reuters last week that Britain had decided to
cooperate with the United States in a bilateral agreement to
release stocks, in an effort to prevent high fuel prices
derailing economic growth.
But prices pared losses early on Tuesday after France and
Germany came out in opposition of an emergency release from
their oil stockpiles. Last year, an emergency inventory release
aimed at making up for Libyan supplies disrupted by the Libyan
civil war was agreed by the 28-member, Paris-based International
Energy Agency.
Additional pressure on prices came after a senior official
with Libya's National Oil Corporation said exports were set to
exceed prewar levels.
"We have been seeing articles about increases in Saudi
supply offsetting a reduction in Iranian oil since Friday," said
Tony Machacek, an oil futures broker at Jefferies Bache Ltd.
"But now combined with Libya coming back up and running and
weak Chinese demand, it is all contributing."
China said it was raising retail gasoline and diesel prices
by 6 to 7 percent, the biggest increase in nearly three years,
which analysts say could curb demand growth.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute on U.S. inventory
levels released late o n Tuesday showed an unexpected
1.4-million-barrel decline in crude stockpiles last week. The
market will now await inventory data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration on Wednesday for confirmation of the
drawdown.
