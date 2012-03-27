* S.Sudan says Sudan bombs oil fields in border region
* U.S. crude inventories expected to rise in weekly reports
* Bernanke comments indicate easy monetary policy to
continue
(Previous SINGAPORE, updates prices)
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 27 Oil held above $125 a barrel on
Tuesday, boosted by supply concerns amid tightening Western
sanctions on Iran although expectations for an increase in U.S.
crude inventories dampened sentiment.
Tension over Iran and supply disruptions in Syria, South
Sudan and Yemen have supported oil prices this year.
On Tuesday, South Sudan said neighbouring Sudan's air force
had bombed the main oilfields in Unity state as violence between
the two escalated.
Brent crude eased by 11 cents to $125.54 by 1006 GMT
after rising as high as $125.88 earlier in the session. U.S.
crude was up 19 cents to $107.22.
"The price of oil is likely to continue to find it hard to
exceed the $126-a-barrel mark," said Carsten Fritsch, oil
analyst at Commerzbank. "This increases the potential for
correction if financial investors see themselves forced to take
profits. That said, any significant price slump is unlikely in
view of the risks to supply."
Oil and other risk assets drew support from comments by the
U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday indicating easy monetary policy
would remain in place for some time.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. economy needs to
grow more quickly if it is to produce enough jobs to bring down
the unemployment rate and this process can be supported by
continued accommodative policies.
Brent crude has risen about 17 percent so far this year on
concern about supply disruptions from Iran as well as the actual
outages in Syria, South Sudan and Yemen.
Diplomatic sources said on Tuesday Iran and six world powers
are expected to resume in the next few weeks long-stalled talks
about the Islamic state's disputed nuclear programme.
Closer to home for Brent, Total shut down oil and
gas production from its North Sea Elgin platform on Sunday
following a gas leak. Oil from the field is exported through the
Forties pipeline.
Forties is the largest crude stream underpinning Brent
futures and two oil trading sources said Total's Elgin-Franklin
site has been providing about 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) to
Forties.
Supply reports this week are expected to show a rise in U.S.
crude stocks. The first report is due later on Tuesday from the
American Petroleum Institute.
A Reuters survey of five analysts produced an average
forecast of a 2.8-million-barrel increase. All five forecast a
rise in stockpiles.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan and Francis Kan; editing
by Jason Neely)