By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, March 27 Brent crude prices dipped on
Tuesday in tug-of-war trading as market players factored
concerns over disrupted supply against the likelihood of a
release of U.S. strategic oil reserves to cap rising fuel costs.
U.S. crude futures also saw choppy trading before ending
slightly higher.
In early trade, prices for both crude contracts edged higher
on reports of production problems in the North Sea and South
Sudan. These added to persistent fears about potential
disruption of supply from Iran as Tehran and the West spar over
the OPEC nation's nuclear program.
Oil prices then turned negative after a Bloomberg report
quoted Charles McConnell, assistant secretary for fossil energy
at the U.S. Energy Department, as saying a release from reserves
"is being considered."
A U.S. government official told Reuters the Obama
administration had not changed its stance on tapping the
reserves or other options under consideration to help cool fuel
prices.
Rising gasoline prices have become a focus of the U.S.
presidential race, prompting the White House to seek ways to
ease bottlenecks in the U.S. oil network in hopes of lowering
pump prices.
Brent May crude slipped 11 cents to settle at
$125.54 a barrel, having swung from $124.91 to $126.18.
U.S. crude rose 30 cents to settle at $107.33 a
barrel, having moved from $106.52 to $107.73.
U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures ended
lower.
Total Brent crude trading volume outpaced U.S. crude
turnover, with Brent's just above half million lots traded.
Brent dealings were near the 30-day average, but U.S. volume
lagged its 30-day average by 41 percent.
Oil prices have jumped more than 15 percent this year on
concerns about the potential loss of supply from No. 2 OPEC
exporter Iran as the West implemented sanctions aimed at
curtailing Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
Brent has stayed mostly in a range between $121 and $127 a
barrel since late February, with traders waiting for news that
would alter their recent outlook.
"The factors that drove us over $100 are still underpinning
the market," said Gene McGillian, analyst for Tradition Energy
in Stamford, Connecticut, adding that prices seemed to be
consolidating around current levels and could be poised for
another move to the upside.
"There seems to be more violence in Sudan, but Iran is
probably the primary reason behind the geopolitical price
premium in the market."
South Sudan said the air force of neighboring Sudan bombed
key oilfields in a cross-border raid on Tuesday, adding to
global production fears.
Providing additional support for Brent was news that oil
flows through the BP-operated Forties pipeline had been
curbed by the shutdown of Total's Elgin platform.
Total shut oil and gas production from its North Sea Elgin
platform on Sunday following a gas leak.
U.S. OIL INVENTORIES
U.S. crude stocks rose 3.6 million barrels last week, the
American Petroleum Institute (API) said in a weekly report on
Tuesday. The increase was more than expected.
U.S. crude futures prices turned slightly lower in
post-settlement trading after the API report.
Gasoline inventories rose 1.3 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 1.4 million barrels, the API said.
Crude stocks were expected to have increased by just 2.6
million barrels last week, according to a Reuters survey of
analysts ahead of the weekly inventory reports.
Distillate stocks were expected to be near flat, down only
100,000 barrels, and gasoline stocks down 1.3 million barrels,
the survey showed.
U.S. average gasoline demand fell 1.5 percent in the week
to March 23, from the previous week, MasterCard said in its
separate weekly Spending Pulse report. Demand was off 7 percent
from the year-ago period, the report said.
The government's weekly inventory report from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration is due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430
GMT) on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Robinson and Jonathan Leff in
New York, Alex Lawler in London, Florence Tan and Francis Kan in
Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, David Gregorio and Bob
Burgdorfer)