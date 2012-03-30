LONDON, March 30 Brent crude futures rose by $1 to $123.39 a barrel on Friday, lifted by a weaker dollar together and expectations supplies of gasoline in the United States will be tight ahead of the peak summer season.

Front-month Brent crude futures were 93 cents up at $123.32 a barrel by 0950 GMT, reversing three days of consecutive losses earlier this week.

U.S. crude futures were 66 cents stronger at $103.44.

However, worries of an impending oil stocks release is expected to cap gains in coming days, analysts said. (Reporting by Zaida Espana; editing by James Jukwey)