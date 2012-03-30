LONDON, March 30 Brent crude futures rose by $1
to $123.39 a barrel on Friday, lifted by a weaker dollar
together and expectations supplies of gasoline in the United
States will be tight ahead of the peak summer season.
Front-month Brent crude futures were 93 cents up at
$123.32 a barrel by 0950 GMT, reversing three days of
consecutive losses earlier this week.
U.S. crude futures were 66 cents stronger at $103.44.
However, worries of an impending oil stocks release is
expected to cap gains in coming days, analysts said.
