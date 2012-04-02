* BP's shut platform delays N. Sea cargoes, lifts oil price
* U.S. manufacturing sector picks up in March - ISM
* Euro zone factory sector contracts for 8th straight month
* Global oil outages, Iran concerns support
* Coming up: API oil data at 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
(Recasts, adds settlement prices)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, April 2 Oil prices rose a second day
o n M onday, gaining 2 percent as loading delays for North Sea
crude cargoes added to concerns about global supply disruptions
and as supportive U.S. manufacturing data countered
disappointing economic figures from Europe.
Crude futures extended gains on news that BP had shut
in oil output at the Valhall platform last week for compressor
maintenance and that, according to trade sources, the shutdown
would delay loading of seven North Sea Ekofisk cargoes in April.
The Institute for Supply Management's index of U.S. factory
activity rose to 53.4 in March from February's 52.4, topping
economists' expectations and keeping the reading above 50,
indicating expansion in the sector.
"Oil prices rose on the better-than-expected ISM
manufacturing reading as the strength of the U.S. economy
continues to offset deteriorating conditions in Europe and
concerns over China's slowdown," said John Kilduff, partner at
Again Capital LLC in New York.
Brent May crude rose $2.55 to settle at $125.43 a
barrel, recovering back above the 30-day average at $124.25
after slumping to $121.70.
Brent gained 14.4 percent in the first quarter and reached
its 2012 high of $128.40 on March 1.
U.S. May crude gained $2.21 to settle at $105.23 a
barrel, having slipped to $102.06, but breaking its fall before
threatening the 100-day moving average of $101.32. U.S. crude
gained 4.2 percent in the first quarter.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R increased to
$20.20 a barrel, based on contract settlements, after stretching
to $20.56 intraday.
Total Brent trading volumes outpaced U.S. crude turnover.
Brent's dealings were 9 percent above the 30-day average, while
U.S. volume lagged its 30-day average by 21 percent with little
over an hour left in post-settlement trading.
U.S. heating oil and RBOB gasoline futures
also rose more than 2 percent, with May contracts in front-month
position after Friday's expirations for April contracts.
Oil recovered after being pressured by news the euro zone's
manufacturing sector shrank for an eighth month and at a faster
pace in March, according to Markit's Eurozone Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index.
The impact from the European figures was reduced by data
showing China's big factories operated at a surprisingly busy
pace in March, though credit-constrained smaller manufacturers
struggled.
The encouraging data pushed U.S. equities higher, with the
S&P 500 index reaching a four-year peak, while the weak European
numbers helped pressure the euro against the dollar and yen.
But the greenback's decline against the yen and the
Australian dollar depressed the dollar index. A weaker
U.S. dollar can lift dollar-denominated oil prices by making oil
cheaper for consumers using other currencies.
IRAN, SANCTIONS, SUPPLY
Iran and six world powers will meet in Turkey on April 13-14
for a round of talks on Tehran's disputed nuclear program, U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Saturday, as many
oil-consuming nations consider alternatives to Iranian barrels.
While potential interruptions to Iranian supply and bans
because of sanctions have been the primary concern, actual
supply has been cut in Syria, Yemen and South Sudan. On Sunday,
Sudan and South Sudan accused each other of launching attacks in
the oil-producing area straddling their border.
Saudi Arabia is pumping almost 10 million barrels per day
(bpd), the highest in decades, and insists there is no shortage
of supply. OPEC production overall is at the highest since 2008,
according to a Reuters survey.
U.S. oil demand in January was revised higher by 169,000 bpd
from the previous estimate, the Energy Information
Administration said on Monday, but that still left demand down
853,000 bpd, or 4.46 percent, from the year-earlier period.
Ahead of weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, crude
stocks were expected to have risen last week, according to a
Reuters survey of analysts on Monday.
Distillate and gasoline stocks were expected to be lower.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London and Francis Kan
in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson and Alden Bentley)