* Investors cautious after Spain bond auction
* Concern about supply from Iran supports market
* Global growth seen subdued, Reuters poll shows
LONDON, April 20 Oil rose back above $118 a
barrel on Friday, trimming its weekly decline, as the impact of
sanctions on Iranian supply countered nervousness about the euro
zone debt crisis and the strength of global growth.
Oil buyers in Japan and Europe are cutting purchases of
Iranian crude in April, industry sources said this week, adding
to signs Western sanctions are curbing sales from the major oil
exporter.
Brent crude gained 55 cents to $118.55 a barrel by
0839 GMT, heading for a weekly loss of about 2 percent. U.S.
crude added 53 cents to $102.80, mostly unchanged from a
week ago.
"I think we've marked the bottom of this downward move,"
said Christopher Bellew, a broker at Jefferies Bache in London.
Support for Brent is coming from "the impact of sanctions on
Iran and probably, once refineries come out of turnaround, quite
a tight supply situation," he said.
Brent's weekly decline was earlier on Friday on track to be
the steepest in absolute terms since mid-January, on concern
about the economy and the outlook for demand.
A Spanish bond sale on Thursday failed to ease concerns
about the sustainability of the country's debt, while a U.S.
employment report suggested a slowdown in job creation, dimming
the outlook for oil demand.
"The Spain sovereign debt auction went rather well, but the
European economy is still very unstable which is affecting Brent
prices," said Yusuke Seta, a Tokyo-based broker at Newedge.
According to Reuters polls on Thursday, the global economy
is set to expand by 3.3 percent this year, slower than the
International Monetary Fund's 3.5 percent growth estimate.
Concern about possible supply shortages as Western sanctions
target exports from Iran helped to send Brent to above $128 a
barrel in March, the highest since 2008.
Helping to allay those concerns, top world exporter Saudi
Arabia is pumping crude at the highest rate in decades and its
Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on April 13 the kingdom was
"determined" to see a lower oil price.
Talks between world powers and Iran over its nuclear
programme have also eased the upward pressure on prices. A
second round of discussions is scheduled to take place in
Baghdad on May 23.
U.S. crude remained supported on expectations that an oil
glut in the U.S. Midwest would ease with an
earlier-than-scheduled plan to reverse the flow of the Seaway
crude pipeline.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude was trading at
just above $15 a barrel on Friday, having weakened from almost
$22 on April 5.