By Zaida Espana
LONDON, April 26 Oil inched above $119 a barrel
on Thursday, as optimism over a recovery in the U.S. economy
offset the impact of rising global supplies.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would support
growth in the world's top oil consumer if necessary as it left
the door open for another round of monetary easing, raising
hopes of higher energy demand.
"Although yesterday's Fed comments put QE3 on ice for some
time, it helped yesterday and it is helping today,"
Commerzbank's head of commodity research Eugen Weinberg said.
"This is even despite the somewhat negative environment
given the strong increase in inventories yesterday and possibly
the lower geopolitical premium on ongoing talks with Iran."
Brent crude gained 12 cents to $119.24 a barrel by
0817 GMT after settling up 55 cents at $119.12 on Wednesday.
U.S. crude was meanwhile 10 cents up at $104.22. The
benchmark settled at $104.12, up 57 cents.
Support also came from the dollar index, as it hit a
three-week low against a basket of currencies due to the Feds
dovish stance on monetary policy.
Dollar-denominated commodities such as oil and gold can
sometimes benefit from a weaker greenback, allowing holders of
other currencies to buy into the contracts more cheaply.
European shares followed Wall Street higher on the Fed's
reassurance and stronger corporate earning figures.
Despite the greater optimism, investors continue to weigh up
the likelihood of a euro zone wide recession, with Spain under
intense pressure and the Dutch government having collapsed over
budget plans.
Later today, participants will be looking to U.S.
unemployment claims and pending home sales data for further
insight into the health of the world's largest economy.
GEOPOLITICAL PREMIUM
The geopolitical premium built into Brent prices, which some
analysts peg at around $10 per barrel, is fading as negotiations
over Iran's nuclear capabilities continue.
"The geopolitical risk premium is shrinking as negotiations
continue the next round of talks scheduled for 23 May," said VTB
Capital analyst Andrey Kruychenkov.
Worries that Iranian exports will be embargoed have helped
drive oil markets higher this year, but evidence of falling
dependency from importers together with rising output from
fellow OPEC producers has capped gains.
Tehran's oil sales to most Western destinations have dropped
ahead of the July 1 oil embargo, with some Asian buyers pledging
to cut back purchases.
Despite being granted an exemption, Japan's customs-cleared
crude imports from Iran fell 6.3 percent in March from a year
ago, amid tightening Western sanctions that make it difficult to
do business with the Islamic Republic.
"While Iranian output has slipped ... Iran's gentle
downwards slope has been more than made up by increases
elsewhere," said analysts at Barclays Capital in a report.
Total OPEC output is running at about 37.5 million barrels
per day, its highest level ever, the report said.
Iran is storing as much as 33 million barrels of crude on
tankers as it faces increasing difficulties in selling its oil.
U.S. INVENTORIES
A large buildup in U.S crude inventories is also weighing on
prices, although a drawdown in refined fuel stocks provided some
relief, U.S. government data showed on Wednesday.
Crude stocks rose almost 4 million barrels in the week to
April 20, up for a fifth week in a row, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (EIA) said. The average forecast in a
Reuters poll had called for a 2.7-million-barrel build.
U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by a larger-than-expected 2.24
million barrels, a 10th consecutive week of decline.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana in London and Francis Kan in
Singapore; editing by Keiron Henderson)