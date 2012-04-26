* Fed's pledge to support economy if needed cheers investors
By Zaida Espana
LONDON, April 26 Oil inched above $119 a barrel
on Thursday, as optimism about a recovery in the U.S. economy
was offset by efforts to mediate a dispute between the West and
Iran that could avert an oil embargo.
The Federal Reserve's pledge to support growth in the
world's top oil consumer, the United States, cheered global
markets overnight.
"Bernanke's comments are good for oil: people think that if
growth derails in the U.S. the Fed is ready to step in with
further Quantitative Easing (QE) which gives very strong support
to commodities", Danske Bank's chief FX and commodities analyst
Arne Lohmann Rasmussen said. "The market also doesn't really
believe we are finding a solution to the Iran issue."
Brent crude futures were 34 cents up at $119.46 a
barrel by 1138 GMT. U.S. crude futures shed 9 cents to
trade at $104.03.
"Without further easing, the risk of inflation should
decrease as oil and other commodity prices should not continue
their march higher simply based on added liquidity into the US
system and a resultant fall in the US dollar," said Dominick
Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute
in New York.
Oil prices also benefited as the dollar index hit a
three-week low against a basket of currencies.
Dollar-denominated commodities such as oil can sometimes benefit
from a weaker greenback, allowing holders of other currencies to
buy into the contracts more cheaply.
U.S. unemployment claims (12:30 GMT) and pending home sales
data (1400 GMT) later today will provide more indications about
the health of the world's largest economy. Economists forecast a
total of 375,000 new filings, compared with 386,000 in the prior
week.
GEOPOLITICAL PREMIUM
Iran and Western nations have shown interest in a Russian
proposal to help defuse the dispute over Tehran's nuclear
programme, a Russian diplomat said.
Some analysts said the news was acting as a cap on prices,
arguing that some of the geopolitical premium of around $10 a
barrel tied to the Iran dispute is fading as negotiations
continue.
"The geopolitical risk premium is shrinking as negotiations
continue the next round of talks scheduled for 23 May," said VTB
Capital analyst Andrey Kruychenkov.
Despite a potential softening of the positions, many market
watchers believe that the Iranian embargo remains supportive for
Brent this year. A poll of 38 analysts forecasts Brent will
average $117.30 per barrel in 2012, a $2.60 increase from the
previous poll in March.
OPEC PRODUCTION, U.S. STOCKS
There is however growing evidence that importers are
trimming back crude purchases from Tehran as OPEC continues to
pump at high levels. Despite being granted an exemption, Japan's
customs-cleared crude imports from Iran fell 6.3 percent in
March from a year ago.
"While Iranian output has slipped ... Iran's gentle
downwards slope has been more than made up by increases
elsewhere," said analysts at Barclays Capital in a report.
Total OPEC output is running at about 37.5 million barrels
per day, its highest level ever, the report said. Iran has
stored as much as 33 million barrels of crude on tankers as it
faces difficulties to sell.
A large build-up in U.S crude inventories overnight also
capping upside, although a drawdown in refined fuel stocks
provided some relief, U.S. government data showed.
Crude stocks rose almost 4 million barrels in the week to
April 20, up for a fifth week in a row, the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) said. The average forecast in a Reuters
poll had called for a 2.7-million-barrel build.
U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by a larger-than-expected 2.24
million barrels, a 10th consecutive week of decline.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana in London and Francis Kan in
Singapore; editing by Keiron Henderson)