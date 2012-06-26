* POLL-U.S. crude stocks forecast down 500,000 barrels
* Statoil shuts four more platforms due to strike
* Turkey warns Syria against military moves
* Coming up: EIA U.S. petroleum supply data, 1O:30 a.m. EDT
Wednesday
By Gene Ramos
NEW YORK, June 26 Brent oil futures jumped 2
percent to top $93 a barrel on Tuesday, widening its premium
against U.S. crude as a growing strike by oil workers in Norway
tightened North Sea supplies.
In Norway, the world's No. 8 oil exporter, Statoil
said it was shutting four more oil platforms in the North Sea
due to the strike that began o n S unday, initially hitting two
oil fields.
So far, the action has cut Norway's oil production by
150,000 barrels per day.
The disruption helped pushed out international benchmark
Brent futures premium to U.S. crude by more than $1.80 in late
trade to $13.66.
In London, Brent crude for August delivery rose
$2.01 to settle at $93.02 a barrel. Trading picked up
considerably late in the session, pushing up Brent to a session
high of $93.17, highest since June 20.
"Brent crude is up due to the ongoing strike by Norwegian
oil workers that has shut some production," said Gene McGillian,
analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
U.S. August crude settled up 15 cents at $79.36,
after being down most of the session, having fallen to a low of
$78.36 early, then gaining in late trade as U.S. stocks rose.
Brent's strength rubbed off on U.S. heating oil futures,
with the front-month July contract rallying to close up
1.5 percent at $2.5765 a gallon.
"A more expensive Brent for a weak EU is going to mean it is
cheaper to import distillates from the U.S. rather than trying
to make it there," said Carl Larry, president of Oil Outlooks
LLC in New York.
Trading volumes were light, reflecting caution ahead of the
EU summit that begins on Thursday. Brent volume outpaced U.S.
crude's and was up about 8 percent from its 30-day average,
according to Reuters data. U.S. crude volume was down 22
percent.
In post-settlement trading, prices were little changed after
the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude
stockpiles rose 507,000 barrels last week, defying the forecast
in a Reuters poll for a 500,000 barrel decline.
In earlier trade, expectations of a crude stock drawdown had
supported the rise in oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic.
The API data also showed that gasoline stocks rose 373,000
barrels, less than expected, and distillate stocks fell 1.0
million barrels, slightly less than forecast.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will issue its
own inventory report on Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).
EURO ZONE, INVENTORIES
Persistent worries about the euro zone debt crisis and
fading hopes that a summit of European Union leaders this week
will find a lasting solution have weighed on prices this month.
The two-day EU summit begins on Thursday and savvy investors
are cooling their heels ahead of the meeting before making bets.
While many expect little firm action to resolve the euro zone
crisis, any signal of more cooperation to ease the crisis may be
seen as positive and spur buying of riskier assets such as oil,
analysts said.
"It's difficult to become too bullish given the uncertainty
still in Europe and the expiration of (U.S.) product futures
later this week," said Tom Pawlicki, analyst at trading platform
EOXLive.com.
In early trade, rising tensions between Syria and Turkey
helped lift oil futures. NATO member states condemned Syria for
its shooting down of a Turkish military jet last week and Ankara
warned Damascus against any further military moves.
