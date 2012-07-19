* Brent, U.S. crude hit eight-week highs
* Middle East tensions reinforce geopolitical risk premium
* Coming up: U.S. Aug crude expiry on Friday
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, July 19 Oil prices rose a seventh
straight session on Thursday, reaching an eight-week high, as
Middle East tensions reinforced concern about potential supply
disruptions while strong corporate earnings lifted investor
optimism.
Brent jumped more than 2 percent and U.S. crude rallied 3
percent the day before the U.S. August contract expires.
Brent posted the biggest percentage rise over seven
consecutive sessions, 10 percent, since early July.
"The complex surged to the upside largely on geopolitical
issues related to a renewed clash of rhetoric between Israel and
Iran and civil unrest in Syria," Jim Ritterbusch, president at
Ritterbusch & Associates, wrote in a note.
Wednesday's attack that claimed the lives of top officials
in Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's inner circle and the
Bulgarian bus bombing that killed Israeli tourists -- an act
Israel blamed on Iran -- reinforced fears that oil shipments
could be disrupted.
Brent September crude jumped $2.64 to settle at
$107.80 a barrel, having reached $108.18, the highest price
since front-month Brent hit $109.36 on May 22.
U.S. August crude rose $2.79 to settle at $92.66 a
barrel, having swung from $89.86 to $92.90, the highest
front-month intraday price since crude hit $93.01 on May 22.
U.S. September crude tacked on $2.80 to settle at
$92.97 a barrel.
As the change of front-month contracts neared, total U.S.
crude trading volume outpaced Brent turnover. U.S. volume
exceeded the 30-day average by 6 percent, while Brent lagged its
30-day average by 20 percent.
Brent has gained around 22 percent since falling to an
18-month low in June. It had slumped since the year's high above
$128 in March, amid worries that demand would slow due to
Europe's debt crisis and weaker growth in other regions.
North Sea production problems, including the recent strike
in Norway, along with the concerns about Iran's dispute over its
nuclear program have supported Brent.
The supply also have kept the premium of Brent's front-month
over the nearby contract LCO-1=R elevated, and it reached 92
cents intraday on Thursday.
Analysts said the geopolitical concerns outweighed the
latest U.S. Energy Information Administration supply report
released on Wednesday, which showed crude inventories in the
world's top consumer fell less than expected last week.
"Overall, we are more concerned about the latest bombings in
Syria and Bulgaria than about the DOE statistics," Olivier
Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix, said in a report.
European equities hit a four-month high on strong corporate
earnings, while U.S. stocks rose, with the S&P 500 index hitting
a 2-1/2-month high after briefly paring gains on weak economic
data.
Reports showed jobless claims rose last week, factory
activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region contracted for a third
straight month and home resales fell. The data briefly pared
Wall Street gains, but also fueled hopes that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will act to keep the economy growing.
"Bad data is good when it comes to stimulus hopes," said
Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.
MIDDLE EAST TURMOIL
Russia and China vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution
that threatened Syrian authorities with sanctions if they did
not halt violence against an uprising.
Syrian rebels battled into the heart of Damascus against
government troops who used artillery and helicopter gunships on
their own capital in retaliation for the assassination of
President Assad's security officials.
Oil has been lifted by escalating tension between Iran and
the West over Iran's nuclear work. Sanctions and a European
Union embargo have cut Iranian exports and Iran has repeatedly
threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit
route, unless they are revoked.
On Wednesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the
United States will hold Tehran directly responsible for any
attempt to disrupt shipping in the Gulf region and will be able
to defeat any Iranian attempt to shut down seaborne commerce.
