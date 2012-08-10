* IEA cuts global oil demand view
U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week
LONDON, Aug 10 Oil fell below $113 a barrel on
Friday as a slowdown in China's trade flows and weaker forecasts
from the International Energy Agency added to concern about
weakening fuel demand, offsetting hopes of stimulus measures
aimed at lifting global growth.
Underscoring a weaker oil demand picture, the Paris-based
IEA, which advises 28 industrialised countries, reduced its
estimate for global oil demand growth in 2013 by 150,000 barrels
per day in a monthly report.
Brent crude for September delivery was down 72 cents
to $112.50 by 0825 GMT, having traded as low as $112.10 earlier
in the session. U.S. crude was down 73 cents at $92.63.
China's July exports rose just 1 percent from a year
earlier, undershooting forecasts, as demand faltered at its two
biggest foreign customers - the European Union and the United
States. But the latest trade statistics added to a downbeat set
of monthly data, boosting expectations of fresh action from
Beijing to shore up the economy.
"The trade balance data missed the mark, raising the
question of commodities demand in the second half, and provided
some downside to commodities prices," said Tim Waterer, a senior
trader at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"But it's not entirely bad how the market is interpreting
this news. The weakness in China's economic data leaves the door
open for further rate cuts by the central bank that could kick
start the economy again."
Oil is still set to rise for a second week, supported by
improved jobs data in the United States, supply concerns and
growing optimism about the prospect of monetary easing policies
in the euro zone and China.
The cut in the IEA's 2013 oil demand growth forecast came a
day after producer group OPEC said it may have to reduce its own
growth estimate for next year by 20 percent due to a weak
economic outlook.
A drop in North Sea output due to a heavy period of oilfield
maintenance and tension in the Middle East supported Brent,
widening its premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R to nearly $20 a
barrel, the most since mid-May.
North Sea crude underpins the Brent contract, which is used
to price oil in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia. North
Sea output is set to plunge 17 percent in September, adding to
signs of a shortage that may artificially lift Brent.
On the weather front, Tropical Storm Ernesto weakened as it
traveled inland from the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, but it sent
wind gusts and showers across the state of Veracruz, home to
some of Mexico's busiest ports and oil installations.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Alex Lawler; Editing by William
Hardy)