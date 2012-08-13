* Brent hits $114.28, highest since May 4
* Supply cutbacks, Middle East tension supports
* Brent backwardation hits 2012 high, reflecting tight
supplies
(Previous SINGAPORE, updates prices)
LONDON, Aug 13 Oil rose above $114 per barrel on
Monday to the highest in more than three months as concern about
supplies and hopes that governments will roll out more stimulus
measures trumped signs of weakening fuel demand.
Supply of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude
contract is set to hit a record low. Iranian output has been
curbed by sanctions and an intensification of debate in Israel
on whether to go to war with Iran over its nuclear work added to
concern about disruption in Middle East supply.
Brent crude hit $114.28 a barrel, the highest since
May 4, and by 0852 GMT was up 80 cents at $113.75. U.S. oil
rose 28 cents to $93.15.
"We are seeing prices rise despite weak growth outlook
numbers on Friday," said Ben Le Brun, a Sydney-based market
analyst at OptionsXpress. "The Israeli comments, what you see in
Israeli media, is a concern. A major concern."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that most
threats to Israel's security were "dwarfed" by the prospect of
Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, which local media reports said
Tehran had stepped up its efforts to achieve.
The supply concerns countered forecasts of weakening oil
demand which have weighed on prices. The International Energy
Agency on Friday cut its 2013 oil demand forecast by 400,000
barrels per day, citing a slowdown in global economic activity.
Brent is being supported in particular by a drop in supply,
sending the price of immediate supplies to a widening premium to
oil for delivery later, a structure known as backwardation.
Output of the four North Sea crudes that underpin Brent will
sink to a record low in September due to oilfield maintenance
and natural decline. Output from 11 North Sea production streams
is set to fall by 17 percent.
On Monday, the premium at which the nearby Brent contract,
currently September, trades against the second month
LCOc1-LCOc2 jumped to $2.02, the highest since October 2011.
Supply concerns and the prospect of further government
stimulus including a further round of quantitative easing by the
U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to support a continued premium
for prompt supplies, say analysts.
"Exacerbated by the recent structural supply shortage in the
North Sea, Iran and other countries, we could see a period of
super-backwardation, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
said in a report.
"We also believe that further unconventional monetary easing
will likely keep prices supported."
(Reporting by Manash Goswami and Alex Lawler; Editing by Jason
Neely)