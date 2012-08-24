* IEA may release oil reserves - Petroleum Economist
* Tropical Storm Isaac targets Gulf of Mexico
* IAEA says differences remain after talks with Iran
* Coming up: API oil data 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
(Adds volume, CFTC data paragraphs 16-17)
By Robert Gibbons
NEW YORK, Aug 24 Oil prices fell on Friday after
a report that the International Energy Agency is likely to tap
strategic oil reserves as soon as September, dropping its
resistance to a U.S.-led plan.
U.S. crude losses were limited because of the threat to Gulf
of Mexico production from Tropical Storm Isaac and that
potential supply disruption prompted selling of Brent positions
and buying of U.S. crude, brokers said.
The IEA, whose chief recently dismissed the need for a
release, is now thought to have agreed to the idea, the industry
journal Petroleum Economist said, citing unnamed sources.
Reuters reported last week that the White House had begun
"dusting off" previous plans for a possible release from its
Strategic Petroleum Reserve because it fears that the sharp rise
in oil prices since June could undermine the effect of sanctions
on Iran.
"Oil prices declined on word of a change of heart at the IEA
on a coordinated release of global SPR barrels. The market has
been very sensitive to speculation over a release, which, if it
were to occur, would work to lower prices for a time," said John
Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Tropical Storm Isaac took aim at flood-prone Haiti on Friday
and was expected to become a hurricane when it churns into the
Gulf of Mexico early next week, on a path that could see it make
landfall anywhere from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle.
BP Plc said it was shutting production at its Thunder
Horse oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico, the world's
largest, and other producers began storm preparations and
evacuating nonessential personnel.
Another potential threat to supply looms after Norwegian oil
services workers broke off wage talks with oil companies on
Friday, taking the sector a step closer to its second strike
within two months and leaving government mediation as the next
formal step in the dispute.
Brent October crude fell $1.42 to settle at $113.95
a barrel, having dropped to $113 after reaching $115.28.
Brent fell 12 cents on the week, snapping a string of three
straight weekly gains.
Sensitivity to an upcoming maintenance-related drop in North
Sea production and ongoing Middle East turmoil helped Brent hit
a three-month peak at $117.03 on Aug. 16, as the September
contract expired and went off the board at $116.90 a barrel, the
highest settlement since May 2.
Brent has recovered from a low of $88.49 posted on June 22
after retreating from the 2012 peak at $128.40 hit on March 1.
On Friday, U.S. October crude fell only 12 cents to
settle at $96.15 a barrel, having swung from $95.41 to $97.17,
either side of the 200-day moving average of $96.75.
U.S. crude managed a 14-cent weekly gain, its fourth
straight rise. Prices have recovered after sliding below $78 a
barrel in late June.
Brent's premium to U.S. crude fell to $17.44 a barrel
CL-LCO1=R, but increased to $19.09 before pulling back.
Total crude trading volumes were lethargic, with U.S. crude
dealings less than 400,000 lots traded and 24 percent under the
30-day average. Brent outpaced U.S. turnover, but was just under
its 30-day average.
Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to Aug. 21, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said in a report on Friday.
U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures fell
back, even with the potential for weather-related refinery
disruptions along the Gulf Coast next week.
IRAN AND SYRIA
Oil had a muted reaction to another round of inconclusive
talks between the United Nations nuclear agency and Iran.
The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency said important
differences remain with Iran after Friday talks about Tehran's
nuclear program and that there were no plans at this stage for
further meetings.
Iran's envoy said the talks made some progress, but
differences remained.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of
making "accelerated progress towards achieving nuclear weapons",
adding that it was "totally ignoring" Western demands to rein in
its atomic program.
The violent conflict in Syria continued to send refugees
fleeing the country.
(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Alex Lawler in
London, and Ramya Venugopal and Wang Tao in Singapore; Editing
by Dale Hudson, Marguerita Choy, David Gregorio and Leslie
Gevirtz)