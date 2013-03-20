* U.S. central bank likely to keep stimulus programme
* Cyprus throws bailout into disarray, seeks Russian help
* Coming up: Weekly EIA report 1430 GMT
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 20 Oil rose towards $108 a barrel
on Wednesday, recovering from a three-month low, on hopes the
United States would continue with its stimulus programme and
that Europe would reach a last-minute deal to bail out Cyprus.
Cypriot leaders were holding talks in Nicosia after
parliament on Tuesday rejected the terms of European Union
bailout. The finance minister, in Moscow trying
to secure a loan agreement, said he had not reached deal on
financing with his Russian counterpart.
Brent crude for May rose 50 cents to $107.95 a
barrel by 0940 GMT after a near 2 percent drop to a three-month
low in the previous session. U.S. crude for April was up
45 cents to $92.61.
"People are a bit wary about selling down too far as a
compromise will probably occur even if it takes days or weeks to
achieve," said Ric Spooner, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets
in Sydney, referring to the stand-off between Cyprus and the
European Union on the bailout plan.
"A lot of people believe that the ultimate resolution to
this current situation will involve the EU financial ministers
backing down a bit."
Oil also gained support from Tuesday's American Petroleum
Institute report showing a surprise decline in U.S. crude
inventories. Investors will be looking to government figures due
out later on Wednesday for confirmation of the move.
The uncertainty about Cyprus' finances has revived concern
about the stability of the euro zone and of the downside risks
to global economic growth.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is wrapping up a two-day meeting on
Wednesday and appears set to sustain its $85 billion monthly
bond-buying stimulus, despite improving U.S. economic data.
"The Fed is unlikely to start winding back stimulus until
the economy is improving at a good clip," CMC's Spooner said.
Any signs of a tighter monetary policy could strengthen the
U.S. dollar. A stronger dollar tends to weigh on the price of
oil and other dollar-denominated commodities.
As well as the Fed's policy statement, oil traders are
awaiting weekly oil inventory figures from the U.S. government's
Energy Information Administration for a snapshot of supply and
demand trends.
On Tuesday, industry group the American Petroleum Institute
(API) said U.S. crude stocks fell by 413,000 barrels last week.
Analysts expected them to rise by 2 million barrels.