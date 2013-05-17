* Brent crude heads for weekly gain on dip-buying
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, May 17 Oil climbed towards $105 a barrel
on Friday, rebounding from an earlier decline and heading for a
small weekly gain, although concern about the strength of demand
growth limited the rise.
A rally in refined products such as gasoil, a bomb
attack closing an Iraqi export pipeline and steadier European
equities lent support to crude, countering the U.S. dollar's
rise close to a 10-month high.
Brent crude was up 90 cents at $104.68 a barrel by
1253 GMT, and was on course to rise about 0.7 percent this week.
U.S. oil was up 72 cents at $95.88.
"Equities are still well supported by the actions of the
central banks. Once you get closer to $100 on Brent, there is a
little bit more demand," said Olivier Jakob, oil consultant at
Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
More investors who sold long positions could be heading back
into Brent, which hit a 2013 low of $96.75 on April 18, dealers
said. Its peak for 2013 so far is $119.17, reached on Feb. 8.
"The funds that got rid of their length are probably coming
back in on the long side," said Christopher Bellew, broker at
Jefferies Bache. "Prices have probably hit their nadir and Brent
is in a gradual upward move towards $110."
Oil fell earlier as the dollar weighed. A stronger dollar
makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for other
currency holders and tends to weigh on oil and other risk
assets.
Lending support, oil flows from Iraq to Ceyhan in Turkey
were halted on Friday, a shipping source said. The pipeline
normally pumps about 300,000 barrels per day, although output so
far in May has been lower, say trade sources.
Even so, some analysts were focusing on the potential for
more oil-price weakness ahead, citing the view that supply is
still ample.
"It is questionable whether oil prices will be able to defy
a stronger U.S. dollar for any length of time in view of the
oversupplied market," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at
Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
Doubts about the strength of oil demand persist. On
Thursday, data showed the U.S. economy showed signs of slowing
in the second quarter, as well as a spike in new claims for
jobless benefits last week.
The spread between the U.S. benchmark and Brent CL-LCO1=R
widened beyond $10 a barrel for the first time since May 7 in
the previous session, and was at about $8.50 on Friday. It hit a
2013 low of $7.20 earlier this week.
