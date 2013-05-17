* S&P 500 hits fresh record high
* U.S. gasoline futures up for 9 out of last 12 sessions
* Dollar/yen hits 4-1/2-year high
* U.S. consumer sentiment rises to highest level in six
years
(Updates to settlement, adds CFTC data)
By Anna Louie Sussman
NEW YORK, May 17 Oil rose for a third straight
session on Friday, supported by a raft of strong economic data
from top oil consumer the United States that also boosted U.S.
equities, even as the dollar hit a multi-year high.
The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, a gauge of
future U.S. economic activity, rose in April to its highest
level in nearly five years, and U.S. consumer sentiment
rebounded in early May to the highest level in nearly six
years.
U.S. stocks continued their climb into uncharted territory
on Friday, racking up the fourth week of gains in a row as both
the Dow and the S&P 500 finished Friday's session at record
highs.
"Everyone's feeling buoyant, and we got a nice little bounce
on the S&P 500," said Phil Flynn, energy analyst at Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
Brent crude settled up 86 cents at $104.64 a barrel,
after an earlier rise of more than $1.
U.S. oil rose 86 cents to settle at $96.02, its third
straight rise. U.S. crude has swung between $97 a barrel on May
6 and $92 a barrel on May 15.
The spread between July Brent crude and U.S. crude
CL-LCO1=R traded between $8 and $9 on Friday, closing at
$8.62. On Tuesday, it narrowed to $7.20, which was the lowest
since the end of 2011. Since then it has widened past $10 before
easing back on Friday.
At 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), energy industry intelligence
provider Genscape reported the 400,000-barrel per day Seaway
pipeline was shut down, sending Brent and U.S. crude prices down
nearly $1 by 11:20 a.m. (1520 GMT). Seaway carries crude oil
from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Freeport, Texas.
Enterprise Product Partners LP, Seaway's owner, said the
pipeline was operating normally. Genscape reported an increased
flow to near 110,000 bpd on Friday afternoon.
U.S. gasoline has risen for nine out of 12 sessions,
including the last three, despite a Wednesday report showing an
unexpected year-on-year build in gasoline inventories ahead of
the summer driving season.
The dollar index hit a nearly three-year high, making
dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of
other currencies.
Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch Associates in
Galena, Illinois, wrote in a research note that the U.S.
gasoline price strength was related to "a last minute influx of
seasonally motivated speculative capital that has been
accentuated by five-week highs in nearby futures."
Timothy Evans, energy specialist at Citi Futures
Perspective, warned of a mismatch between underlying supply and
demand dynamics and Friday's positive market sentiment.
"We have this tension in the market between the optimism
evident in the push higher in prices, versus the cold reality of
the inventory numbers and the demand figures," Evans said.
Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to May 14, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options
position in New York and London by 5,281 contracts to 249,136
during the period.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London; Editing by
David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)