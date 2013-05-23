* Chinese factory activity shrinks, raising demand doubts

LONDON, May 23 Oil fell below $102 a barrel on Thursday in a broader commodities selloff as a decline in China's factory activity entrenched concern about weak demand and on worries about an early scale-back in Federal Reserve stimulus.

China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May, a survey showed. The dollar index hit a three-year high on Wednesday, weighing on commodities denominated in the U.S. currency.

Brent crude fell $1.35 to $101.25 a barrel by 0833 GMT. Prices are down sharply from a 2013 high of $119.17 reached on Feb. 8. U.S. crude declined $1.45 to $92.83.

"China's demand for oil will be impacted because the PMI numbers show that the economy is not doing as well as the market had expected," said Chen Hoay Lee, an investment analyst at Singapore-based commodity brokerage Phillip Futures.

"The weak PMI and the strong dollar will pressure Brent towards the $100 mark in the near term."

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on Wednesday led to speculation the bank may begin to scale back asset purchases this year. As well as making oil more expensive for other currency holders, a stronger dollar tends to weigh on oil and other risk assets.

The Fed's three rounds of quantitative easing have released hundreds of billions of dollars into money markets, boosting many commodities, including oil.

Euro zone data on Thursday offered little support for oil prices. While a downturn eased slightly this month, a dearth of new orders means the region's economy is likely to contract again in the second quarter, surveys showed.

Oil also fell on Wednesday pressured by a rise in U.S. gasoline inventories.

A weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed gasoline stocks are close to their highest level for the time of year since 1999, indicating ample supply for the summer driving season when demand rises. (Reporting by Alex Lawler in London and Ramya Venugopal in Chennai; editing by James Jukwey)