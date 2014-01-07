(Corrects location of Come By Chance refinery in paragraph 13
* Libyan armed forces warn oil tankers away from seized
ports
* Freezing weather threatens to curtail U.S. oil production
* U.S. crude inventories expected to rise in weekly reports
By Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, Jan 7 Oil rose on Tuesday as new
worries about Libyan output and fighting in Iraq helped prices
rebound after five straight declines.
U.S. gasoline prices led gains, rising by 1.5 percent as the
coldest weather in decades triggered a handful of refinery
glitches that curtailed supply, while widespread freezing
conditions fed heating fuel demand on the East Coast.
Libya's navy opened fire after a tanker approached to load
crude at the seized port of Es Sider, dampening the prospect of
a further output recovery after the restart of the major El
Sharara oilfield had led to a drop in prices.
"The market is taking it with a grain of salt that (Libya)
can come through this time," said Gene McGillian, an energy
analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
Brent crude rose 70 cents to $107.43 by 1:26 p.m. ET
(1826 GMT), after settling lower in the previous five sessions,
partly aided by a stronger dollar and higher equity markets.
U.S. crude rose 46 cents to $93.89.
"It's equities that are trading higher that are helping the
market hang in there," said Bill Baruch, senior market
strategist at iitrader.com.
Production is building up at the 340,000-barrel-per-day
(bpd) El Sharara, which on Tuesday is pumping 277,000 bpd. A
return to full output will more than double Libyan production,
which had fallen to 250,000 bpd from 1.4 million bpd in July.
Brent hit its lowest point since Nov. 20 on Monday, finding
support just above that day's low of $106.51.
Violence in Iraq and the possibility of increased tensions
ahead of parliamentary elections in April have also sparked
concern about supply from one of the Middle East's largest oil
producers.
The Iraqi army deployed tanks and artillery around Falluja
on Tuesday, security officials said, as local leaders in the
besieged city urged al Qaeda-linked militants to leave in order
to avert an impending military assault.
REFINERY UPSETS
Oil was also partly supported by severe cold weather in the
central United States that threatens to curtail some oil
production and disrupted refinery operations. U.S. RBOB gasoline
futures rose 3.87 cents to $2.6847 a gallon.
Marathon Petroleum Corp said its 120,000-bpd Detroit
refinery was experiencing technical difficulties because of the
extreme cold. And industry group Genscape reported reduced
activity at the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker of
Marathon's 212,000 bpd Catlettsburg, Kentucky refinery.
The North Atlantic Come By Chance Refinery in Newfoundland,
Canada, also remained offline because of a local outage, local
media reported. And PBF Energy Inc's
160,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Paulsboro, New Jersey,
shut after a power outage, traders said on Tuesday.
The glitches were partly offset by expectations of
significantly reduced demand for transport fuels.
"The cold weather isn't helping crude oil trade higher than
people would think because there are so many cancellations with
flights," Baruch said.
Temperatures were forecast to return to normal levels in
Texas and North Dakota by Wednesday.
Later on Tuesday, attention will shift to weekly data
expected to show that U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell for a sixth
week, adding to a more than 30 million barrel decline over the
past five weeks - the biggest such decline since 1990 - due to
year-end tax avoidance.
