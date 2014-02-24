* Libyan oil output falls to 230,000 bpd as El Sharara shuts
* Spread narrows to near 5-month low
* German business morale highest in 2-1/2 years
(Rewrites top, adds settlement prices and analyst commentary)
By Jeanine Prezioso and Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Brent oil rose on Monday after
production outages in Libya and South Sudan curbed exports and
tightened global supply.
U.S. crude oil erased earlier gains but still ended higher
on upbeat economic data and expectations that supplies would
continue to drain from the benchmark delivery point for the U.S.
oil futures contract.
Preliminary estimates for weekly data show a decline of more
than 1 million barrels at Cushing, Oklahoma, where oil is
delivered against the New York Mercantile Exchange oil futures
contract, according to traders and brokers who cited data from
energy intelligence group Genscape.
The Cushing estimate drove the spread between the global
benchmark Brent and U.S. oil CL-LCO1=R to narrow to nearly $7,
a five-month low, but settled 17 cents wider at $7.82.
"The longs came in and tried to drive the market higher,"
said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford,
Connecticut. "We failed to attract another wave of buying and
that's why you saw some people bail out before the end of the
day."
Brent crude settled 79 cents higher at $110.64 a
barrel, extending gains for a second straight week. U.S. oil
was up 62 cents to $102.82, after climbing more than $1
earlier in the session.
U.S. oil garnered support from gains in the U.S. stock
market. The S&P 500 turned positive for the year and the Nasdaq
hit a 14-year high.
Oil also drew support from a partial closure of the lower
Mississippi River, including the Port of New Orleans, as crews
cleaned up oil that spilled when a barge was hit by another
vessel. The closure may delay some deliveries.
Both contracts were off their highs reached last week when
they were supported, in part, by cold weather in the U.S. which
boosted demand for distillates, which include heating oil.
Oil demand tracks global economic growth closely and markets
found support on Monday from a ream of sound global economic
indicators.
The world's top economies have targeted a goal of generating
more than $2 trillion in additional output over five years while
creating millions of new jobs.
German business morale rose in February to its highest since
July 2011, suggesting Europe's largest economy will grow faster
in the first quarter after expanding only modestly last year.
LIBYA, SUDAN SUPPORT
Brent oil drew support from continued unrest in Libya and
South Sudan that has cut into exports.
Libyan production plunged further over the weekend, falling
to 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Sunday after a new protest
shut the El Sharara field. The government initiated spending
caps Monday as some ministries struggled to pay their bills.
Before nationwide protests began last summer, Libyan oil
production was closer to 1.4 million bpd.
South Sudan's oil production has fallen to about a third of
its capacity at 170,000 bpd. The capital of the main
oil-producing Upper Nile region, Malakal, remains divided
between the army and rebels, government officials say.
On Saturday, the national government over-ruled Upper Nile
state's plan to partially shut down oil production and evacuate
foreign workers after the rebel offensive.
U.S. oil was less affected by global supply interruptions as
mounds of light, sweet oil pool in the Gulf Coast refining
center, forcing less reliance on imports.
(Additonal reporting by Shadi Bushra in London and Manash
Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Chris Reese,
Bernadette Baum and Diane Craft)