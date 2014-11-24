* Asian stocks rise in Asian morning trade
* Oil market more cautious as fundamentals remain weak
* OPEC to meet in Vienna on Nov. 27
* Producers split over output cuts
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Oil markets were steady in
early Asian trading on Monday, with benchmark Brent crude prices
remaining above $80 a barrel following a rally late on Friday
over China's interest rate cut and ahead of a possible output
reduction by producer group OPEC.
Asian stock markets and the dollar rose on Monday morning,
fuelled by hopes for global growth after China rolled out a
surprise interest rate cut and the European Central Bank
indicated it would step up asset purchases to boost the euro
zone economy.
After climbing on Friday, Brent remained stable on Monday,
with analysts saying that supply and demand fundamentals would
likely prevent further rallies.
Brent was trading at $80.43 a barrel at 0150 GMT, up
only 0.07 cents from its settlement. However, it had risen as
much as $2.28 on Friday to a session high of $81.61. U.S. crude
was trading flat around $76.50 a barrel.
"China's surprise rate cut might provide some initial
support to commodities, but weak domestic demand and tight
credit conditions will likely continue to weigh on sentiment,"
ANZ bank said in a research note on Monday.
The bank also said that market focus this week would remain
on whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries' (OPEC) would cut output at its meeting in Vienna on
Nov. 27 to stop the recent price falls which have hurt oil
export revenues of its 12 member states.
Since June, oil has lost about 30 percent of its value, with
Brent plunging from a high above $115 and U.S. crude
falling from above $107.
OPEC members Iran, Libya and Venezuela have urged fellow
crude producers to support oil prices through production cuts,
while Kuwait has said an output reduction is unlikely.
Key will be the position of the club's biggest producer and
exporter Saudi Arabia, which has so far sent mixed
messages.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)