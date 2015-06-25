* Brent down half pct; U.S. crude, RBOB and ULSD slip 1 pct
* Refined products see more pressure after Wednesday builds
data
* Unsold Nigerian crude cargo on the Atlantic add to woes
(Updates with contract settlements throughout, adds comment on
near-term direction for WTI)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, June 25 Crude oil fell for a second
straight day on Thursday, weighed by weaker U.S. refined fuels
markets and potential negative impact from Greece's debt crisis
on European energy demand.
Worries of a possible glut emerging in U.S. gasoline and
diesel supply after large builds in both last week added to
concerns that millions of barrels of Nigerian crude were
floating around the Atlantic Basin looking for buyers.
Brent crude settled down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent,
at $63.20 a barrel.
U.S. crude, also known as West Texas Intermediate or
WTI, fell 57 cents, or almost 1 percent, to end at $59.70.
"It feels like the bulls have thrown in the towel in their
pursuit of pushing WTI up to $65," said Scott Shelton, broker
with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.
U.S. crude has been trapped between $59 and $61 over the
past two weeks while Brent has languished at $62 to $65.
"I'm really looking for a breakout of the recent trading
ranges to take new positions," said Tariq Zahir, an oil bear at
Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.
Volumes were relatively light, with the front-month in both
and Brent U.S. crude registering just over 200,000 lots, Reuters
data showed.
Gasoline and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD)
futures settled down nearly 1 percent each.
Refined products have dictated much of the price direction
for crude lately as focus turned towards demand for motoring
fuels ahead of the peak U.S. summer driving season.
Gasoline stockpiles rose 680,000 barrels last week, more
than twice the amount forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll,
data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
Inventories of distillates, which include diesel and heating
oil, jumped 1.8 million barrels, more than an expected build of
1 million.
"We may have overproduced products in recent weeks," said
Shelton, the ICAP broker, said. "Stock trends in ULSD are
getting pretty negative."
In Athens, Greece again failed to reach a deal with
international creditors, raising concerns about its potential
debt default and how that could impact larger Europe and the
region's oil demand.
Traders and investors were also eyeing progress toward a
June 30 deadline for an Iran nuclear accord that would be key to
lifting Western sanctions on Tehran's oil exports.
"The prospect of another 1 million barrels per day increase
in supply from Iran ... could easily drag prices below $60
again," London-based Capital Economics said in a report.
