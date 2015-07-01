* U.S. crude down 4 pct, Brent loses 2.5 pct
* WTI discount vs Brent hits $5 a barrel, biggest in 2 weeks
* Traders do not yet see tipping point for bigger selloff
* Slide came on U.S. stockpile build, Greece and Iran fears
(New throughout, adds settlement prices and additional
comments)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, July 1 U.S. crude prices fell 4
percent on Wednesday, posting their biggest daily drop since
April after oil stockpiles in the United States rose for the
first time in more than two months.
The selloff was a jolt to crude traders and investors who
have seen U.S. prices in fairly tight trading ranges over the
past 10 weeks versus sharper moves down in European oil.
But many were not counting yet on a sustained break lower,
pointing to the summer demand for oil in the United States,
which seasonally supports prices through August.
"I don't think the transition to another price freefall will
happen as quickly this time," said Scott Shelton, a commodities
specialist, who also trades energy, for broker ICAP in Durham,
North Carolina. "I see a slower grind lower and I don't think
this the tipping point."
U.S. crude settled down $2.51, or 4.2 percent, at
$56.96 a barrel. It's biggest slide before that was on April 8.
Brent crude closed down $1.58, or 2.5 percent, at
$62.01.
That pushed U.S. crude's differential to Brent, one of the
biggest plays in the oil market, to a discount of more than $5,
the largest in three weeks.
The tumble in U.S. crude came after government data showed
inventories rising by 2.4 million barrels last week. It was the
first weekly build since April and ran contrary to a
2-million-barrel draw forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll on
Tuesday.
The dollar's rally on Greece's debt default, Iran's renewed
efforts to reach a nuclear deal with the West to freely resume
its crude exports and signs of OPEC output at three-year highs
were other factors that weighed on the market.
But while crude inventories rose, gasoline stockpiles fell
by 1.8 million barrels last week, indicating strong demand for
fuels from the peak U.S. summer driving season.
That implied to some that U.S. crude prices were not about
to crash as yet, the way they did earlier this year, extending a
selloff from the last summer to reach a six-year low of $42 in
March.
"I don't think U.S. crude will be vulnerable to another
major leg down until refiners' demand for gasoline starts to
decline," said David Thompson, executive vice president at
Powerhouse, an energy-focused commodities broker in Washington.
"This could occur by September, when the autumn refinery
turnaround starts."
Analysts think crude prices will take a severe hit before
the year end, with U.S. oil drilling showing signs of recovery
from 3-year lows while OPEC continues to pump relentlessly.
"A global selloff of crude is in the wind," said Donald
Morton, a trader in Haverhill, Massachusetts, for investment
bank Herbert J. Sims & Co.
(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York,; Alex
Lawler in London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Diane Craft)